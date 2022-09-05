Samoa Joe Returned At AEW All Out

Samoa Joe is officially back in AEW.

After FTR and Wardlow earned a trios win over Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh prepared to enter the ring, but it was Joe who made the save and evened the score at All Out.

The finish saw the teams trade hitting their finishers before Wardlow got his hands on Lethal and landed powerbomb after powerbomb to get the clean finish.

The ROH World Television Champion, Joe hasn’t been on television since losing to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Final. Joe’s last appearance overall came at ROH Death Before Dishonor, when he defeated Lethal to retain the ROH World Television title.

Joe was written off television to reportedly star in Peacock’s video game turned television series, Twisted Metal, as Sweet Tooth, described as an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck, per Deadline.

Joe has dealt with a variety of injuries in recent years, spending more than a year away from WWE before winning the NXT title against Karrior Kross in his last appearance. He joined AEW in April as a surprise addition to the roster as part of the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament.