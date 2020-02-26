A New ‘Samurai Jack’ Video Game Is Coming To Consoles After 16 Years

Boston will be the site of some big gaming news later this week as PAX East takes over the city’s convention center for all things gaming. But ahead of that we’re getting some news about what we’ll see there, starting with a new Samurai Jack game.

Adult Swim Games announced Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time on Tuesday, the first title based on the Cartoon Network cartoon in more than 15 years. The game features the titular character from the action-adventure cartoon created by Genndy Tartakovsky that ran from 2001-04. The show was revived in 2017, and now that revival includes a time-traveling video game set to hit major consoles and PC.

“I have to get back. Time has lost its effect on me,” Jack says in the brief trailer unveiled on Tuesday. “Still, my sword is as sharp as ever.”

There isn’t much gameplay shown, but it looks to be a hack and slash affair with a pixelated (and sometimes bearded) Jack.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a Samurai Jack game. In 2004, Samurai Jack: The Shadow of Aku hit PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo GameCube. Given the time-warping elements to the game it’s clear this takes place before Jack’s final battle with Aku. The game’s trailer intersperses actual game footage of Jack shooting and slicing through enemies with the animated Jack we’re familiar with, racing to confront Aku face to face.

We’ll see more of the game later this week, but for fans of the show it will be great to see a new game hit consoles and PC later this year.