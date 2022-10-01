College football fans who do not also love the New York Yankees have had a pretty annoying couple of weeks. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in the midst of one of the best seasons we have ever seen out of a hitter, which has included his pursuit of Roger Maris’ American League record 61 home runs in a season.

Judge recently tied Maris and is now trying to get the record on his own, which ESPN is awfully excited about. Last week, ESPN started cutting into live college football games with a picture-in-picture of Judge’s at-bats. Fans did not enjoy it, presumably because if they wanted to watch a Yankee game, they’d have put that on their television, instead.

Well, Judge is going for 62 and ESPN is keeping up the cut-ins. The catch is that Saturday’s Yankees-Orioles game had a rain delay that prevented the start of the game from happening on time. Plenty of folks are excited for this, and apparently, ESPN’s Sean McDonough is on that list. McDonough is calling Saturday’s Kentucky-Ole Miss game, which is expected to include cut-ins, and when he got told about the delay, he got just a little bit sarcastic.

The pure contempt in McDonough’s voice is hilarious, in part because he is a Boston native who sometimes does play-by-play on the radio for Red Sox games. Anyway, if you’re watching college football on ESPN, this is coming barring the game getting totally rained out.