The Seahawks Kicked Off Their Defensive Overhaul By Trading Michael Bennett To Philadelphia

#Philadelphia Eagles #Seattle Seahawks #NFL
Associate Editor
03.07.18

Getty Image

The Seattle Seahawks are moving one of the cornerstones of their revered defense. Reports indicate that Michael Bennett, the Pro Bowl defensive end who joined Seattle in 2013 and won a Super Bowl with the franchise, will be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The news come on the heels of a report that All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman’s time with the Seahawks could be coming to an end sometime soon.

The news of Bennett’s trade to the Super Bowl champions was broken by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

A minute later, Adam Schefter of the Worldwide Leader in Sports chimed in with some details. Bennett and a seventh-round pick will be heading to the City of Brotherly Love, while the Eagles will send back speedy 23-year-old wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round selection.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Eagles#Seattle Seahawks#NFL
TAGSMichael BennettNFLPHILADELPHIA EAGLESSEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP