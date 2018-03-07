Getty Image

The Seattle Seahawks are moving one of the cornerstones of their revered defense. Reports indicate that Michael Bennett, the Pro Bowl defensive end who joined Seattle in 2013 and won a Super Bowl with the franchise, will be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The news come on the heels of a report that All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman’s time with the Seahawks could be coming to an end sometime soon.

The news of Bennett’s trade to the Super Bowl champions was broken by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

I'm told DE Michael Bennett is going to be traded to the Philadelphia #Eagles. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 7, 2018

A minute later, Adam Schefter of the Worldwide Leader in Sports chimed in with some details. Bennett and a seventh-round pick will be heading to the City of Brotherly Love, while the Eagles will send back speedy 23-year-old wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round selection.