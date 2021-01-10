Seth Meyers did the best job of providing context to a coup attempt on the late night circuit, but he still managed to set some time aside to apologize for a much more fun moment in history. Friday was the 10-year anniversary of Marshawn Lynch’s incredible touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC Wild Card round.

Up 34-30 late in the fourth, Lynch effectively sealed the game with a remarkable run in which he broke half a dozen tackles, delivered a devastating stiff arm and grabbed his groin on the way to a 67-yard touchdown run. To this day, it remains one of the coolest moments in NFL history. But it didn’t win an ESPY that year, apparently thanks to Seth Meyers.

As the Late Night host detailed on Twitter on Friday, he also hosted the ESPYs the year that run shocked the league. It was nominated for Best Play that year but didn’t win, which is something Meyers said was his fault.

“Watching this play sent me down a memory hole that gave me goosebumps as well as a pang of guilt,” Meyers wrote, retweeting video of the play. “Let me explain.”

Basically, Meyers is responsible for the show adding a late entry into the category: an incredible goal Abby Wambach scored in the World Cup that year.

Two days before the show, we're all watching the US/Brazil game in the Women’s World Cup. In the 122 minute Abby Wambach scored a header from a brilliant cross via Megan Rapinoe. I asked ESPN’s estimable producer, the late, great Maura Mandt if we could add it to the nominees. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 8, 2021

One of the highlights of the ESPYs is the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. When my son Ashe was born Maura gifted him this fake ESPY for BEST CHILD NAMED ASHE. I am confident this is the only ESPY anyone related to me will ever win. pic.twitter.com/fIA9LYIm5S — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 8, 2021

And yes, it’s pronounced Wahm-BOCK not Wahm-BACK. 2011 was a different time in regard to how well people could pronounce the names of soccer players.https://t.co/wtdRi0crce — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 8, 2021

That goal, of course, won best play. And though Meyers didn’t want to take anything away from Wambach and her win, it’s apparently something Meyers regretted not honoring for Lynch as well. To celebrate the anniversary, though, he said Friday he would donate to Lynch’s foundation in his honor. He also invited him on his show.

Point is, I’m watching the play today and thinking, “did my suggestion rob arguably the best play of my lifetime of the ESPY it deserved?” So, then I went back and watched the Wambach goal and felt a little better because it is SOMETHING…https://t.co/ezTpbr8ekg — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 8, 2021

And, Marshawn, if you ever want to deliver the acceptance speech you didn’t get to make, I invite you to do it on my show. Or do it on @ConanOBrien because you two already have incredibly chemistry. END! https://t.co/yerBaOtP3O — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 8, 2021

Fittingly, Lynch had spent the days leading up to the moment’s anniversary promoting some merchandise to pay tribute to it. And he made it clear on Twitter that he’s not mad about the ESPY snub, but certainly appreciated the donation.

.@sethmeyers, it’s all good brodie. Thank you from everybody at @fam1stfam, we really appreciate it. @AbbyWambach deserved the ESPY anyway. I voted for her. https://t.co/0ZZC3ZsraM — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) January 9, 2021

It’s cool to see athletes appreciate cool moments for each other, and Lynch is right in saying Wambach’s goal was award-worthy. But for many NFL fans, Wild Card Weekend will always be a reminder of the best run of Lynch’s career. And you can count Meyers among those who will marvel at the video each time.