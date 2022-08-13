Over the years, the rise of D-Generation X have taken many forms in being chronicled across WWE programming. So what makes the D-Generation X focal point of A&E’s latest episode of “Biography: WWE Legends,” set to premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET, any different?

“If I were to give it one word, it would be raw,” Shawn Michaels told Uproxx Sports. “Honestly, not until I saw it did I grasp all the different struggles that each of us, individually, went through at different times. Because from an on-camera standpoint, it was sincerely such a blast. But I think certainly what this will do is show another side to that. It’s going to be different and let you see a very humanistic side of the guys and gals that made up D-X.”

The documentary takes the audience through both iterations of D-X, making quick pit stops to detail each member’s background, their individual and group success inside the ring, and their collective struggles outside of the ring. The pacing of the episode gives each member of the group time to talk about what they experience, how life on the road affected their families, and true feelings about the group’s relatively short run together.

It chronicles many of the stories previously told — such as the infamous curtain call at Madison Square Garden and the fallout that led to Triple H’s demotion. But the documentary takes slight detours to touch on one-off stories, like the first time Triple H got the opportunity to “really unload” on Vince McMahon about his frustrations and what he felt was an unfair punishment.

“(Triple H) had seen me lots of times on and off screen go off on Vince. But this was his first time,” Michaels said. “It’s one thing for Vince to say, ‘Yeah, go ahead, do it, unload.’ And then he just hit him with both barrels and watching that face change. When you are out there, you don’t know if it’s him putting that on as part of what we’re doing or have I gone too far? Those are the things that made it so captivating, because people know real. They can just viscerally tell the difference.”

That moment would be just the tip of the iceberg for Triple H, who would eventually use Michaels’ exit from the WWE spotlight to lead the reformation of the D-X faction. At the time, it was considered his make-or-break moment and an opportunity to firmly take the next step in his career evolution.

“I didn’t know enough to be anything but happy for them,” Michaels said when asked how he dealt with watching the group grow after his exit. “We had already looked at Billy and Road Dogg as joining and we’d started in that direction before I was leaving, They were the next real natural fit. And me, knowing I was going away, Hunter’s going to step up. And then I had heard X-Pac is out of his deal at WCW and he’d be a great addition. And then of course that’s what happened. It was hard for me to be anything other than overjoyed.”

Chyna’s presence isn’t overlooked either, as her role in the development and success of D-X is heavily featured throughout the episode. It follows her trailblazing impact as Triple H’s “muscle” to what she meant to D-X both inside the ring and on the road, and eventually details her exit from the company.