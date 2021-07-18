Getty Image
Sports

Padres-Nationals Was Suspended Mid-Game After A Shooting Outside Of Nationals Park

TwitterAssociate Editor

Saturday evening’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres in the nation’s capital was abruptly suspended in the middle of the sixth inning. According to multiple reports inside the stadium that were eventually confirmed by the home team and local law enforcement, a shooting occurred outside of Nationals Park while the game was ongoing.

Videos from inside the stadium popped up on Twitter, showing fans inside the stadium — along with players on both teams — noticing something happening outside the game. It led to some players grabbing family members and heading into the clubhouse, fans running around with some making their way into the clubhouses for both teams, and a message from the stadium’s PA announcer that whatever was going on happened outside of the stadium.

It appears that the gunshots could be heard as the teams were heading into their respective dugouts in between innings.

The Nationals eventually announced that fans could exit the stadium through one specific gate, while the team posted to Twitter that there was indeed a shooting.

The local police provided a pair of relatively updates, saying that two people were shot, neither of them were died, and that they believe there is no ongoing threat.

While the game is second to making sure everyone is safe, the team announced that the two sides will return to the ballpark to finish this game at 1:05 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×