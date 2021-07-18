Saturday evening’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres in the nation’s capital was abruptly suspended in the middle of the sixth inning. According to multiple reports inside the stadium that were eventually confirmed by the home team and local law enforcement, a shooting occurred outside of Nationals Park while the game was ongoing.

Videos from inside the stadium popped up on Twitter, showing fans inside the stadium — along with players on both teams — noticing something happening outside the game. It led to some players grabbing family members and heading into the clubhouse, fans running around with some making their way into the clubhouses for both teams, and a message from the stadium’s PA announcer that whatever was going on happened outside of the stadium.

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

Fans could be seen running onto the field and into the dugouts at Nationals Park as the PA announcer tells fans to remain in the same stadium with reports of an active shooter outside pic.twitter.com/wPm4uaKdRm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021

An announcement was just made that "the action is outside the stadium."

Fans were asked to remain calm and stay in the stadium. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

It appears that the gunshots could be heard as the teams were heading into their respective dugouts in between innings.

There certainly is a series of loud popping sounds that causes everyone to crane their necks in this direction pic.twitter.com/Kzp868C8Ip — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 18, 2021

The Nationals eventually announced that fans could exit the stadium through one specific gate, while the team posted to Twitter that there was indeed a shooting.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The local police provided a pair of relatively updates, saying that two people were shot, neither of them were died, and that they believe there is no ongoing threat.

🚨NATS PARK SHOOTING INVESTIGATION OUTSIDE STADIUM >> Federal and local law enforcement confirm NO DEATHS related to this shooting. 2 shot. One walked into hospital ER.@WUSA9 @CBSNews — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 18, 2021

MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

While the game is second to making sure everyone is safe, the team announced that the two sides will return to the ballpark to finish this game at 1:05 p.m. EST on Sunday.