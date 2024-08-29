Siegelman Stable And The Mets Are A Match Made In New York Heaven

On Thursday, August 29, the New York Mets and Siegelman Stable unveiled an exclusive hat collection in partnership with New Era. It marks Siegelman Stable’s first-ever MLB collaboration and harkens back to a formative first for Siegelman Stable founder Max Siegelman.

“As a kid from Long Island whose first internship ever was for the New York Mets, it feels like a full-circle moment,” Siegelman said in a statement.

In the summer of 2011, Siegelman was a distribution intern in the Mets’ sales department. Siegelman had grown up twenty minutes away from Shea Stadium, home to the Mets until Citi Field opened in April 2009, so working for the Mets wasn’t lost on him. But the experience taught him what he didn’t want to do with the rest of his life. He hated cold calls, public speaking, and selling people on why they should believe in something.

Come June 2020, Siegelman knew precisely what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. He founded Siegelman Stable, a luxury fashion-meets-streetwear brand carrying forward the legacy of his father’s Robert Siegelman Racing Stable founded in 1982. One of Siegelman’s earliest produced hats was adjacent to the Mets’ blue-and-orange colorway, which caught the eye of Josh Cohen, son of Mets owner Steven Cohen.

Cohen inherently knew he believed in Siegelman Stable — no cold calls necessary.

The Siegelman Stable x New Era x New York Mets collection features Mets caps in three colorways. As per press release, “Each piece is designed to appeal to Mets enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike, offering a fresh take on fan gear.” Two of the three colorways will be available at Citi Field on Monday, September 2, while the Mets host the Boston Red Sox. They will also be available at the New York City MLB store and on New Era’s official website. The third colorway will enjoy a separate drop exclusively on Siegelman Stable’s official website at 10 a.m. ET on September 2.

Below, Max Siegelman offered more insight into the unique collaboration.

How did this collaboration come to be?

It has to go through New Era, and that has been quite the process for us. The owner’s son, Josh Cohen, came across our brand and started wearing our hats. He also works for the Mets, and we did a Mets-inspired colorway [three years ago]. He couldn’t get his hands on it, reached out to me and wanted it. We just started talking, and it’s been like 18 months of talking to get it to this point.