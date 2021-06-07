Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast to ever live, with 23 gold medals at the Olympics and World Championships since 2013 — even with a year hiatus in 2017. Most recently, she became the first to ever land a Yurchenko double pike on the vault, and dominates at a level rarely seen in world class gymnastics.

Her road to the Tokyo Olympics later this summer made its latest stop at the U.S. Championships this weekend, and on Sunday she delivered her final floor routine that she fittingly set to “Tokyo Drift” by the Teriyaki Boyz — aka the song from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. The routine is outrageous, as it starts with a tumbling pass that the announcer very calmly tells us has “never been done before” and she sticks with ridiculous ease.

Every time Biles steps into an arena it is another opportunity to simply marvel at one of the greatest athletes to ever live. The physical dominance coupled with the mental fortitude to push through the training that has to go into not just being great but pushing boundaries and doing skills no one has ever even considered is simply unreal. The best way illustration of that is that at the end of her routine, after 90 seconds of the announcers sitting in silence to let her gymnastics speak for themselves, the best the announce crew can do is offer a stunned laughter at what they just witnessed followed by a matter of fact “the greatest of all time” that no one would dare dispute.