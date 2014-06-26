Theory: Soccer Is ‘Unpopular’ In The US Because Of Its Nerdy Fans

Every four years, like clockwork, the World Cup happens and Americans become interested, suddenly, in soccer. This is soccer’s year! Finally, the US will join the rest of the world in watching the right kind of boring televised athletic contest! And then, just as inevitably, the interest fades.
But why is that? Speaking as a nerd, I have a modest theory: It’s because being really into soccer is the hallmark of a truly massive nerd. And those nerds alienate would-be casual fans.
A Sport Only A Nerd Could Love…
The entire problem with modern soccer is that it’s possible for an entire game to unfold with no one scoring. Any other sport would have solved this with overtime or shrinking the size of the field or making the players kick each other in the shins or something. The world of soccer decided to solve it by writing absurdly complicated rules that even your most hardcore D&D player would dismiss as far too complicated and inelegant.
Take the US’s chances at the World Cup. Any other sport, one or the other team would win and therefore advance. But not soccer. Instead it’s ridiculously complicated, to the point where if we lose we might still advance, dependent entirely on how badly the other two teams playing a match that has nothing to do with us screw up. Seriously, read this and try not to feel the urge to grab the person who wrote it by the waistband of their underwear and hang them off a hook in the nearest locker room.
True, there are nerdy fans of every sport, but nobody sane takes, say, Darren Rovell seriously. And therein lies the problem; hardcore soccer fans tend to be hardcore nerds. They want to argue about rules so arcane an expert dungeonmaster wants to beat them with his wizard’s staff. And, yeah, it wrecks the sport for a lot of people.
…And That Nerds Get Defensive About
Similarly, if you don’t understand how amazing a sport with absurdly complicated rules that are annoying for a casual fan to follow is, you will get relentless crap about it from these same nerds. Everybody’s run into at least one European on the Internet who insists Americans are too stupid to understand soccer, usually right before he insists there is no racism in his country, shut up about the idiot fans throwing bananas.
Nobody likes being told something they truly enjoy and spend a lot of time on is utterly trivial, and it’s usually the kind of thing said by a jerk to try and suck the joy out of your hobby. And there’s that creeping insecurity that haunts any hardcore nerdy fan of anything, in the form of the belief that maybe you really are too into this, that maybe you really could stand to lighten up.
As a result, most nerds interpret apathy as antipathy, and freak the hell out. And as a nerd, I’ve seen this pattern over and over again. First the interested non-fan (or perceived non-fan) is seen with suspicion, then demands that they prove their fandom, and then dismissals of not being a real fan, regardless of whether that fandom is “proven” or not.
This isn’t to say all soccer fans are jerks, or that this is the only reason soccer is the red-headed stepchild of American sports. But it’s a big part of it. And if those same fans really want Americans to get interested, they could stand to accept that there’s a learning curve.
well if it’s like anything else nerds love then it’s going to become mainstream and will be promptly ruined for them.
Soccer is unpopular in the US because most Americans view it as slow, boring and there isnt enough scoring.
Ironically Europeans cant get into the NFL because they view it as slow and boring, Run a play, wait 40 secs, run a play, commercial break, run a play,pan to cheerleaders(not that I’m complaining) Run a play, listen to commentators break down just how gritty Wes Welker is, halftime. Etc.
What’s funny is that all sports are slow and boring most of the time. Either what’s happening on the field has nothing to do with the outcome (hockey, basketball) or there’s nothing happening. It’s more about the social aspects for a lot of people, I’ve noticed.
This
Every time you start to endear yourself to me you write garbage like this and I hate you all over again.
So the rules of advancing out of a World Cup group are more complicated than the BCS selection was for all of the years of its existence? Makes perfect sense if you don’t think about it.
Who is more corrupt FIFA or the NCAA?
@The Curse of Marino We’re gonna be here all day if we start ranking leagues in order of corruption. I think the NFL has them both beat if for no other reason than there was a fight between it and the cable companies and the cable companies were on the side of the consumer.
@Dan Seitz I’m going with FIFA. They have reached cartoon villainy and maybe reached pure evil status with how they are approaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
I always believed that it’s because it is a sport that focuses on the legs, gracefulness, and avoiding contact (along with diving). These are all things that as a culture we’ve kind of been taught are weak/feminine. No arms, upper body strength, aggressive actions, etc. I know that personally I can’t help but think, “Look at all these pussy faggots,” while I’m watching it, despite knowing that they are all elite athletes that would stomp me into nothingness if they wanted. I just can’t get past it.
Fair points. I would say, however, that while the US tends to only care about soccer once every four years, I think it’s going to become more prevalent as the MLS gets more and more respect. Plus, the Yankees will own an MLS team starting in 2015, and you KNOW that Yankee money is going to go straight to getting awareness out there and trying to convert fans.
the MLS has been around for a few decades now, hasn’t it? Perhaps it was a different league, but I do remember going to professional soccer games for the NY Metrostars back in 1995. If it hasn’t caught on by now, will it ever?
I think you’re kind of right. To borrow another “nerd” analogy, I think soccer in the US is like Star Wars. Despite Star Wars being a billion dollar franchise and most people liking the film, it’s still seen as something only nerds like. According to FIFA over 24 million in the US play soccer (registered and unregistered) players play soccer.
I think soccer might just be a sport, like Star Wars is a movie, that many people watch but never really care to admit–unless they are highlighting their nerddom– that they sort of follow.
But it’s also cultural. The endlessly boring sport Americans like to follow is baseball.
There’s definitely a cultural component, and money is another big, big factor. Amusingly, apparently there’s only so much America is willing to take from FIFA, a sharp contrast with the NFL.
“sport with absurdly complicated rules” that require basic math. Yeah I can see why its unpopular in the US ;-D
I usually go with a simple explanation. Winners get 3 points, ties get 1 points losers get 0. We all play each other, whoever has more points at the end wins / advances.
And yet, perhaps ironically, the most popular sport in this country’s most uneducated regions has an EVEN MORE COMPLEX scoring system.
Fuckin’ NASCAR, man.
i believe most of the hockey leagues around the world and internatioinal tournaments use it too, and there is vocal support for the NHL to switch to a similar points system. if the rest of the world can keep up with this “complicated” points system, i think we can too.
No, you fucking moron. it’s unpopular because it’s fucking boring and we have other, less boring sports to watch. Not hard to figure out, moron.
Strong take, dude bro. Have another craft beer, on me.
Wanna go pound some pussy brah, its not gay unless our balls touch.
As a guy who just spent forty dollars on a Bullet Club t-shirt the first day they were available in the US, I’m going to go ahead and say that while this article certainly had its faults, it did give me a whole new appreciation for soccer fans. Probably not the game itself, since its governing body is easily more corrupt than WWE’s Authority; but hey, at least now I won’t get the uncontrollable urge to mock someone wearing a kit while wearing that aforementioned Bullet Club t-shirt.
I don’t have strong opinions on soccer, but I would like to mention that I also ordered that shirt. It’s the only thing that’s REEEEEEEEAAAAAAALLLLLLL
There are likely several reasons soccer is less popular here, but complexity is not one of them. If people can handle having four downs to move 10 yards and all the restrictions that accompany who can move the ball, how they can move it, and where they can line up… they can handle soccer.
Are you seriously saying this is more nerdy than your typical American sports nerd that can spout stats for some guy that played 3rd base for 3 seasons for the yankees ending in 1984?…fyi…I don’t follow sports so I don’t know if there really is a guy that fits that description, but, undoubtedly, more people than should be expected know off the top of their head if that was true or not.
Complicated rules? Compared to American sports?
The big thing is an emotional connection; the roar of the crowd, the feeling of excitement when your team wins, dad slapping mom after losing the rent on last year’s Superbowl. We didn’t grow up with those feelings with soccer in the USA. I finally got into it when I was in Europe in 2006 and watched the entire world going totally apeshit doing the Cup. So now I do have an emotional connection to soccer, which is nice because I’m a Broncos fan.
And soccer fans are less annoying than the following sports nerds (not a comprehensive list):
-people who play fantasy baseball.
-people who follow the the NFL to the point of sad obsession. A big subset of this group is everyone at ESPN.
-people who discuss NASCAR seriously.
-people who follow golf OR tennis and no other sports (these exist, I’ve seen them and they are beyond sad). [exhibit A: [www.hispanicallyspeakingnews.com]
-People who are obsessed with the next Great White Hope. See also: Tim Tebow fans, Rickie Fowler fans, etc.
Tv. Television controls what is popular. It pushes NFL tremendously NBA, MLB, and Nascar as well. Tv also pushes the World Cup. Regular soccer…… not so much. The easier it is to follow a sport or a team, the easier it is for fans to be fans of that sport. Simple as that.
…..you use that word nerd a lot. I don’t think it means what you think it means
P.S Also football is perhaps the simplest sport in the entire world. A lobotomized monkey can grasp it(and play it).
I don’t care about soccer, but what bugs me about the World Cup isn’t actual U.S. soccer fans who follow and appreciate the game — it’s the bandwagon element. It’s only my recollection, so dispute my timeline if you care to, but in 2002, the World Cup barely registered here, in terms of media attention. By ’06 there was some interest, and the 2010 World Cup was a pretty big deal in this country.
I really think it all comes down to convincing the broader public that the U.S. is relevant in world soccer. If we can win anything, then by gawd people will gather in front of teevees and scream U-S-A.
That part, I find annoying…
So, just like the Olympics then? Lots of bandwagon Swimming, Track and Field, figure skating fans.
For sure, there is a huge bandwagon element to it, just like there is for the Olympics, but it’s kind of unavoidable due to the qualifying process. In our four major sports, there’s a dense regular season followed by playoffs. No season start-to-finish lasts longer than eight months. The World Cup is a culmination of years of qualifying, and the 32-team playoff is done in one month.
When we compare the popularity of soccer in the U.S. to that of the other major sports, we really need to focus on the MLS’s popularity, because there is no analogue to the U.S. Men’s National Team other than the Olympics.
Great article. Well written.
Baseball is very slow. But literally every single time the ball is moving, scoring can happen. Same with football (many different types of scores). And basketball sees 40-50 scoring plays per team per game. Americans are stupid; we’re used to the constant threat of scoring/being scored on. The field is too big, the off-sides rule is a waste, the lack of functioning clocks is absurd, the diving is obnoxious and the fact that I can watch an entire game on my DVR on fast forward and never miss a thing is a killer.
I’ll watch the US National Team of hangman play against another country, so I’ll watch the US soccer team play this month. But otherwise, I’m allowed to not like the sport and have it not be because I am stupid.
BOOM. Winner.
I think Americans like the knockout stages (starting Saturday) better than the group stages (which are over in about 2 hours), simply because in those matches, there HAS to be a winner.
And for those of you who don’t know what happens in case of a draw; they first play 2 extra halves of 15 minutes each and if it’s still a draw after that, it’s a penalty shoot out. (Which are AMAZING, unless your team is in it…)
Forget nerdy a lot of american soccer fans are simply pretentious douchebags, that do nothing to make the sport look more appealing to non-fans. If you want to compare them to nerds they’re like the nerd that’s going to point out to all the ways Days of Future Past deviated from the source material and that’s why it sucks and you’re stupid for liking it. Also they usually cheer for Arsenal.
I can say these things because I’m wearing a Seattle Sounders Jersey right now.
In the Goddamn Soccer Popularity Debate (TM), too many people seem to get hung up on finding something intrinsically wrong with the sport (too slow, too boring, etc.) instead of considering why the other major sports are more popular. Professional baseball and college football have been around for almost 150 years, pro football and hockey almost 100, and basketball almost 70. You’ve got sports that have been played in the same cities for generations, if not by the same franchises on the same plot of land. You have decades of history and records and tradition. And the MLS has none of that. There is no Babe Ruth of American soccer, nor is there an Iron Curtain, a Bear Bryant, a Wrigley Field, or a Magic versus Larry. Without that history, there’s no personal connection to the teams.
Nobody looks at sparsely attended Jaguars games in Jacksonville and concludes that North Floridians don’t like football, or that there’s something wrong with the game of football. It’s just that the Jaguars aren’t particularly good, or full of famously good players, and the team’s roots aren’t deep enough in the area to keep the stadium full in lean years, unlike in other cities. And let’s not forget that as recently as 35 years ago, the NBA Finals were shown on tape delay, and that some of the top players in college football signed with the USFL instead of the NFL because it was a (briefly) viable alternative.
Give soccer some of the same things that other sports have enjoyed (high visibility, charismatic superstars, stadium atmosphere, history/tradition), and there’s no reason it couldn’t become the fifth “major sport.”
Simple, it’s communist football.
There is nothing complicated about soccer but I maybe it’s different if you didn’t grow up with it. That said, it’s just a game. Whether you like it or not doesn’t make you smarter or dumber than anyone else.
With NBCSports picking up BPL games and FoxSports getting Bundesliga games, Americans are going to start seeing a lot of GOOD soccer. MLS is ok but is hack compared to the international leagues.
This. I was turned onto the BPL shortly after the South Africa World Cup by my Portuguese former roommate (I started as an Arsenal fan because of Thierry Henry, but now that they suck, I like following Everton). The level of talent in the Euro leagues is ridiculous, and so those games are often incredibly entertaining.
I think that one reason it hasn’t gained steam in the us is that the Mls is a fair inferior product to what they are watching overseas. You have much better play and the best players in the world playing because they money is there. Most MLS teams can’t afford many top tier players but if attendance, sponsorship , and commerical endorsements for teams increase due to fan interest then they will be able to afford having better players on their team. Better players means better play and a better product. If the Philadelphia Union had some major players and the play was crisp, I am sure more people in the area would get behind them ( even more than they already are)
I’m a Union season ticket holder. The stadium is consistently bringing in between 15-17k. The problem is the quality of soccer on the field. The Union can’t seem to win games consistently, or at home, so the casual fans are going to start tuning out soon.
Damn right.
As an englishman who has given american sports a chance in the past (and will continue to do so because Im just sports mad) I have a few issues with what u say about football (soccer) compared to other sports.
1. Rules are too complicated – each team plays each other. 3 points for a win. 1 point for a draw. 0 for a loss. Two teams with the most points go through. I find that simple compared to percentage wins and what not like in baseball and basketball.
2. Football as a spectacle is boring . Now durin our summer months with no football on I start getting into baseball. I pick a team to support (I picked pittsburgh) and follow their results, watching highlights of most games. I enjoy that. But watching a full game of baseball on tv is pretty painful. Its 3 odd hours which is made up of 15% action, 50% òf adverts, stoppages and coaches talking to pitchers and 35% of commentators talking about hot dogs, funny things that happened in the 70s and cultural references. Soccer at least is 90 mins of concentrated action, even if there is no score.
Im not hating on american sports, because I do enjoy them. But certain aspects of the american media coming out saying that soccer is a game for nerds, or the dumb, is ridiculous considering 90% of the rest of the world have football as their favourite sport. Do you realise how snobby that makes you sound?
If the money you people pour into your “football” was given to the MLS, I assure you, “soccer”, as you call it, would be more popular than the NFL, NBA and MLB. Or maybe you just don’t appreciate the technical skill and ability a player needs to be a world class futbol player.
I’m an American that loves soccer, but that doesn’t diminish how much I love other popular sports. I agree MLS sucks compared to International Soccer, but the better funding (to either train better talent, or to recruit talented stars who aren’t past their prime) won’t be there until the sport becomes more popular on a national level. Both sports can be powerhouses in this country, but until the demand is there, the funding will not be.
And citing a lack of appreciation for the skills needed to be world class is factually wrong and petty. It takes as much technical skill to be a world class ice hockey player, yet I’d argue that sport isn’t more popular on a world wide scale than either “Football” (American or Association), or even baseball.
Noo you really ARE stupid , offcourse Americans hate soccer …They didn’t invent it themselves , so they SUCK at it … BIG TIME ! And now they’re all looking for excuses !!! Pethatic ..
Must hurt , that the US Sucks big time in the most popular sport in the world !! ;)