Solomon Thomas Committed To Stanford With A Prop Tree And Some ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’ Glasses

#High School Football #College Football
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.05.14 2 Comments

Ladies and gentlemen, your new favorite college football player.

This is 6-foot-2, 258-pound five-star defensive end Solomon Thomas out of Coppell (Texas) High School. If you cannot tell by his hilarious props, Thomas commemorated #SigningDay (hashtag Fax Joke Day) by announcing his commitment to the Stanford Cardinal via miniature tree. Also, a pair of Revenge Of The Nerds-style glasses with tape over the nose. Precious. Enjoy the school Jessie Spano wanted to go to most, Solomon!

His other top choices were UCLA and Arkansas, so let’s be thankful he didn’t pull a shrieking pig from under that table.

h/t SBN

Around The Web

TOPICS#High School Football#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLCOLLEGE SPORTSHIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLHIGH SCHOOL SPORTSNerdsREVENGE OF THE NERDSSOLOMON THOMASSTANFORDSTANFORD CARDINALtrees

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP