Here Is State Farm’s Response To The NFL’s Discount Double Check Injury Epidemic

State Farm’s Discount Double Check has caused two serious injuries in the NFL this season, both in the NFC North. First, it was Lions LB Stephen Tulloch, who celebrated a sack of Aaron Rodgers.
Then, just this past weekend, LaMarr Houston celebrated a sack with his team down like a billion points.
Both players are out for the season with torn ACLs. Nobody, and I mean nobody’s blaming State Farm for the injuries. This was a situation where “stupid is as stupid does.” But because of brand integrity and PR douchiness, State Farm released an equally douchey statement.
“It’s very unfortunate that these players injured themselves while celebrating, but it is our belief that the Discount Double Check is not inherently dangerous,” said a State Farm spokeswoman. “In fact, it can be used to help you save money on insurance when performed correctly. We encourage all athletes to celebrate responsibly.”
You know whose fault this is right? Yep, you guessed it, Darren Rovell. What a herculean sh*tbird.
[WSJ]
I get that you forgot to close the block or something, but you might want to take the shitbird bit out of the bit with the quote…Though it’d be pretty epic if State Farm called Darren Rovell a shitbird.
If State Farm called Darren Rovell a shitbird, I would change my insurance RIGHT NOW. Sorry Amica, but you can’t compete with that kind of honesty in advertising.
Can we just blame Rovell for everything?
I’m blaming Rovell for everything.
I’ve been doing this for years.
At least Tulloch was celebrating correctly by doing it after sacking Aaron Rodgers, LaMarr Houston is just like the idiot misusing memes by doing it after sacking Tom Brady.
I don’t expect mucch from the Bears, especially this season.
What’s worse? he was sacking Jimmy Garropolo… In garbage time… Down 25 points…
Even worse, it was Brady’s backup… and they were down 25… with 3 minutes to go.
It was his first of the season, so he got overly excited. Still a stupid way to lose a season, but not as bad as it seems from just the video.
Ya know for all the crap soccer players get, they could do this very easily and not hurt themselves. They do far stupider celebrations and do hurt themselves though.
When gas prices rise
I’m blaming Darren Rovell
Not the Kenyan Chief