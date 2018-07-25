Twitter/@JRown32

Training camp is starting around the NFL this week, which means the annual tradition of players trying to one-up each other with flashy arrivals.

Every year NFL stars make sure the assembled media at camp catches them rolling up in fancy cars and outfits, but recently players have taken it to a whole new level. In Pittsburgh, the competition for best arrival was fierce, with most figuring star receiver Antonio Brown would run away with the title as he showed up in a dang helicopter.

Yoppa A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Jul 25, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

However, linebacker Vince Williams provided my personal favorite arrival at Steelers camp as he showed up dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin, complete with a custom leather vest, jorts, knee pads, title belt, and was blasting Stone Cold’s theme out of the speakers of his truck.