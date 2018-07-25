Steelers LB Vince Williams Showed Up To Training Camp Dressed As Stone Cold Steve Austin

#Stone Cold Steve Austin
07.25.18 53 mins ago

Twitter/@JRown32

Training camp is starting around the NFL this week, which means the annual tradition of players trying to one-up each other with flashy arrivals.

Every year NFL stars make sure the assembled media at camp catches them rolling up in fancy cars and outfits, but recently players have taken it to a whole new level. In Pittsburgh, the competition for best arrival was fierce, with most figuring star receiver Antonio Brown would run away with the title as he showed up in a dang helicopter.

Yoppa

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

However, linebacker Vince Williams provided my personal favorite arrival at Steelers camp as he showed up dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin, complete with a custom leather vest, jorts, knee pads, title belt, and was blasting Stone Cold’s theme out of the speakers of his truck.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stone Cold Steve Austin
TAGSPITTSBURGH STEELERSSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP