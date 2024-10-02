Here are two indisputable facts about Stephen A. Smith. One, his contract with ESPN is soon, and he would like to cash in with a hefty payday that will compensate him handsomely. Two, he has found a lot of success in his career making fun of the Dallas Cowboys, specifically their quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Those two things were prominently involved in a recent conversation Smith had with Chris Wallace of CNN. Wallace asked Smith about his desire to receive a $100 million contract over five years, and because his commitment to the bit is unmatched, Smith basically said he deserves a lot of money because he is better at TV than the recently-extended Prescott is at playing quarterback.

“It ain’t false,” Smith said when asked if he wanted $100 million. “I always want as much money as I can get, I’m not gonna apologize to that, I’m a capitalist. What I would say to you, I would ask, respectfully, pay attention to the industry, see what people are getting paid, see how much money they’re making and what they’re bringing to the table. Look at their ratings, look at their revenue that they’re generating, and then look at mine.

“Dak Prescott just signed a contract for $240 million, he’s making $60 million a year … who has won two playoff games in eight years. I’ve been number one for 12. I’m sorry, in our respective industries, I win.”

Give Stephen A. credit, the man knows how to bring up the Cowboys better than anyone else in the world.