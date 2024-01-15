The Dallas Cowboys had good reason to think that this was the year they were positioned to make a run in the NFC. But unfortunately for Jerry Jones and co., the team went out of the postseason with a whimper, as the Green Bay Packers jumped on them early on Super Wild Card weekend, never let up, and walked out of Dallas with a 48-32 win.

Because of this, all eyes were on Stephen A. Smith, who has a penchant for taking to Twitter and making fun of the Cowboys after bad things happen to them. Funny enough, Smith decided to have a little fun with how one-sided this game was for a bit, as he posted a video to Twitter during the game where he kept himself from laughing and teased what was coming.

As the game wound down, Smith continued to make everyone think that something was on the horizon.

And then, the full video dropped, and boy, was Smith deep in his bag while making sure to save his absolute best material for Monday’s edition of First Take. If you’ve ever seen him make fun of the Cowboys, you can probably guess which notes he decided to hit, but if you have not seen him do this before, behold a master of his craft at work.

The Cowboys will now enter an offseason full of questions, as this was supposed to be the team that got them over the hump and to the NFC Championship Game at the very least. As for the Packers, they’ll now move on to take on the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.