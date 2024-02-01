CBS Will Introduce ‘Doink Cameras’ In The Goalposts For Super Bowl LVIII

Every year the TV network presenting the Super Bowl gets a chance to break out something new for the broadcast. A lot of times that is where a network will debut their new graphics package we’ll see them use in the future or they’ll look to add a different camera angle or feature to the broadcast to provide something a little different for the audience.

This year it’s CBS’s turn to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, and on Thursday the network revealed their grand presentation plans that include a truly outrageous number of cameras (165) with robotic cameras, flycams, skycams, pylon cams, and the introduction of “doink cams” in the goalposts.

From drones to "doink" cameras, we'll be pulling out all the stops in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/96iRmrsFC2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 1, 2024

I do like the idea of doink cam, even if there are only a few very specific instances where it will be helpful — mainly a close make/miss on a field goal or extra point — and CBS will look brilliant if the game comes down to a kick, as they’ll have a unique angle of it. Aside from the introduction of cameras embedded into the goalposts, the 24 cameras with a 4K zoom feature is probably the thing that will come into play most, as that figures to provide more clear replay angles than we typically get for reviews — which, in a Super Bowl, is a good thing.