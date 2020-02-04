Look, I was warned by many, many people that attending the Super Bowl in person would be a disappointment. “It’s too corporate, which means too many people aren’t rooting for anyone,” seemed to be the most popular talking point. To be fair, that’s what I assumed it would be like. But I had to go. I had no choice.

The Kansas City Chiefs were playing in their first Super Bowl in 50 years, which also means this was their first appearance of my lifetime. I won’t go through the many, many, many heartbreaking Chief playoff losses over the last few decades because Rany Jazayerli did an excellent job of that and his anguish over those years mirrors my experience. (Rany is my favorite writer on anything Chiefs related. He’s also writes brilliantly about the Kansas City Royals, a team I don’t even follow, yet I still read Rany’s stuff.)

If this was, indeed, a once every 50 years cycle, I couldn’t take my chances I’ll still be around in 2070. I decided I’d do anything to get to Miami and be at this game.

Sometimes I get asked on Twitter why I root for the Chiefs when my other allegiances are to the St. Louis teams. I was born in St. Louis, but in 1988, my dad’s job with the phone company was moved to Kansas City. So I said goodbye to all my friends and started a new school in a suburb just outside of Kansas City (about eight miles from where the Chiefs play on the Missouri side, as opposed to whatever our president thinks). As it turns out, that was the same year the St. Louis Cardinals football team packed up and moved to Phoenix.

I was never really into the Big Red — they were never good enough to have any true feelings toward, especially at my age then. But they were my default “favorite team” up into that point, based mostly on my family telling me they were my favorite team. But now I was free agent football fan. I had no team, and this new city we moved to had one. I had no friends, so I decided to get really into this Chiefs team. And they were coached by … Frank Gansz. They were awful. The year we moved to Kansas City, the Chiefs were 4-11-1. I still fell in love with them, anyway.

Fortunes changed the next season when the Chiefs hired Marty Schottenheimer. All of a sudden the Chiefs became pretty good! Led by star linebacker Derrick Thomas (still my favorite Chief of all time, though Patrick Mahomes is making that more and more difficult) the Chiefs became one of those teams that wound up sneaking into the playoffs. My first Chiefs game was Nov. 26, 1989, a 34-0 win over the Houston Oilers that I attended with my dad and my grandfather, who are both gone now but I thought about this past Sunday. In late 1991, I attended my first Chiefs playoff game, a 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Raiders (the most memorable thing from that game was that Chiefs quarterback Steve DeBerg had a broken pinkie finger, so it looked like he was wearing a large banana on his left hand). The thing I didn’t know then was that this would be the last postseason Cheifs win I’d see in person for over 28 years.

The Chiefs had some really good teams in the ’90s. There were, of course, the two Joe Montana years. (People still make fun of the fact Montana ended his career in KC, but before these two last seasons, the only other time I watched the Chiefs make the AFC Championship game was thanks to Joe Montana.) In 1997, me and my friend from high school, Chris, camped out overnight in the parking lot of a record store called Seventh Heaven — a store best known around town for records and marijuana pipes — but, strangely, they were also the only Ticketmaster broker nearby. (Yes, back then you had to camp out and wait in a line). Chris and I scored tickets to the divisional round game between the Chiefs and Broncos — a year the Chiefs went 13-3, mostly with Rich Gannon as a starter, and secured home field advantage.

Of course, injured former started Elvis Grbac returned just in time for the playoffs, and of course, they lost. That’s just the way it was. My best memory of this game is that when the kids came out at halftime for the Punt, Pass, and Kick competition, one of the contestants was named Joey Metropolis. I assume that’s not the right spelling, but it will forever be spelled that way in my mind. Chris and I concluded that with a name like Joey Metropolis, he was a can’t-miss future Hall of Fame quarterback. Then Joey Metropolis lost the competition. It was a bad omen.