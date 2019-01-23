Getty Image

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, as the team you’re rooting for in all likelihood will take on the New England Patriots. Still, whether you want the Los Angeles Rams to win or if you are That Person, we can all agree on one thing: There is nothing better than putting money down on things come Super Bowl Sunday that have nothing to do with [Mack Brown voice] the great game of football.

This year, there’s a whole litany of prop bets that aren’t related to the game. I am here to tell you which prop bets are worth tossing a few dollars on. You should take my advice, because the last time I was in Las Vegas, I bet $10 on Penn State basketball to win the 2019 NCAA Tournament, and that is guaranteed to happen.

Here are some of the best bets you can make, with all lines coming via BetDSI:

1. Total times Donald Trump tweets during the game?

Over 1

Under 1

Sadly, we don’t have odds on this one, but once it pops up, you should absolutely throw some cash down on POTUS not posting during the game. If the government shutdown is still going on while the game is happening, I’ll be a little leery, a feeling I’ll also have in the event someone (whether a player or someone performing during the game) uses the platform that comes with the Super Bowl to promote social justice. Still, he’s gonna be locked in on the game. Some even say it’s the best game. Can you believe it? Don’t we love it, folks?