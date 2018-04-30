Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A 38-year-old Brazilian surfer just broke the world record for the highest wave ever surfed at 80 feet, and the video is so astonishing it’s hard to tell what’s even going on. That’s when you know something is truly awesome. The new record holder, Rodrigo Koxa, broke the previous record held by Garrett McNamara since 2011 by two feet. As you can see in the video, the wave is so incredibly huge that it’s impressive they can accurately measure. This man surfed an eight-story building, and he almost fell.

Koxa described a dream he had the night before that kept him on his board and into history to Surfline:

“I had an amazing dream the night before,” he said. “Where I was talking to myself, ‘You gotta go straight down. You gotta go straight down.’ I didn’t really know what it meant. But I figured somebody was talking to me. When I got my wave, I let go of the rope, I started to use my rail to angle towards the shoulder, but then realized, if I used my rail, I’d never get deep. And then I remembered: ‘go straight down.’ When I said it, I remembered my dream. I turned and I almost fell, but then I got my feet again and went super fast. I’ve never had a big wave like that where I didn’t use the rail at all. Just went straight down. It was amazing.”

Here’s the video of McNamara’s 78-foot surf. It looks like it’s from an action movie, or a Three Ninjas sequel.

(Via BBC/Surfline)