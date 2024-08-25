IMG_0194
AEW
Sports

All The Surprises And Highlights From AEW All In

While last year’s AEW All In was a relatively straightforward show in terms of what was advertised, the company pulled out all the stops in their 2024 return to Wembley Stadium.

Jamie Hayter’s return

After more than a year away from the ring, Hayter made her long-anticipated return to confront Saraya, who had proclaimed herself “Queen of England” and said she was the best women’s wrestler to come out of the UK.

Mariah May finishes her story

With a year under their belts as one of the best stories in wrestling today, May earned the top belt in AEW’s women’s division.

Grizzled Young Veterans are in AEW

Following the Young Bucks retaining their AEW tag team championship against FTR and the Acclaimed, the Grizzled Young Vets took out Cash Wheeler and set up a future showdown with FTR.

Nigel McGuinness returns to the ring

Last wrestling in 2011, McGuinness made his return in surprising fashion as part of the Casino Battle Royal. Unable to win and claim a future heavyweight championship shot, it’s unclear yet on whether his return opens the door for more matches or if this was a one-time opportunity to wrestle at Wembley.

Ricochet makes his AEW debut

Done in WWE and after finishing out his contract, Ricochet officially became All Elite as part of the Casino Battle Royal.

Christian wins the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal

Shortly after losing the trios championship, Christian earned a future world championship title shot.

Daniel Garcia cost MJF the American Championship

Will Ospreay got his moment at All In, landing the Tiger Driver on MJF to earn the AEW International title, which Christopher Daniels handed him. MJF had the advantage over Ospreay after connecting on a low blow before Garcia hopped on the apron and knocked the champion backwards.

Sting made the save for his good friend, Darby Allin

After Jack Perry successfully retained the TNT championship against Allin, the Young Bucks came down to the ring with lighter fluid to put on Allin’s casket. Sting’s music hit and he made the save, rescuing Allin.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors