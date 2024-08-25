All The Surprises And Highlights From AEW All In

While last year’s AEW All In was a relatively straightforward show in terms of what was advertised, the company pulled out all the stops in their 2024 return to Wembley Stadium.

Jamie Hayter’s return

After more than a year away from the ring, Hayter made her long-anticipated return to confront Saraya, who had proclaimed herself “Queen of England” and said she was the best women’s wrestler to come out of the UK.

Mariah May finishes her story

With a year under their belts as one of the best stories in wrestling today, May earned the top belt in AEW’s women’s division.

Grizzled Young Veterans are in AEW

Following the Young Bucks retaining their AEW tag team championship against FTR and the Acclaimed, the Grizzled Young Vets took out Cash Wheeler and set up a future showdown with FTR.