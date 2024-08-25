All The Surprises And Highlights From AEW All In

While last year’s AEW All In was a relatively straightforward show in terms of what was advertised, the company pulled out all the stops in their 2024 return to Wembley Stadium.
Jamie Hayter’s return
After more than a year away from the ring, Hayter made her long-anticipated return to confront Saraya, who had proclaimed herself “Queen of England” and said she was the best women’s wrestler to come out of the UK.
Mariah May finishes her story
With a year under their belts as one of the best stories in wrestling today, May earned the top belt in AEW’s women’s division.
Grizzled Young Veterans are in AEW
Following the Young Bucks retaining their AEW tag team championship against FTR and the Acclaimed, the Grizzled Young Vets took out Cash Wheeler and set up a future showdown with FTR.
Nigel McGuinness returns to the ring
Last wrestling in 2011, McGuinness made his return in surprising fashion as part of the Casino Battle Royal. Unable to win and claim a future heavyweight championship shot, it’s unclear yet on whether his return opens the door for more matches or if this was a one-time opportunity to wrestle at Wembley.
Ricochet makes his AEW debut
Done in WWE and after finishing out his contract, Ricochet officially became All Elite as part of the Casino Battle Royal.
Christian wins the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal
Shortly after losing the trios championship, Christian earned a future world championship title shot.
Daniel Garcia cost MJF the American Championship
Will Ospreay got his moment at All In, landing the Tiger Driver on MJF to earn the AEW International title, which Christopher Daniels handed him. MJF had the advantage over Ospreay after connecting on a low blow before Garcia hopped on the apron and knocked the champion backwards.
Sting made the save for his good friend, Darby Allin
After Jack Perry successfully retained the TNT championship against Allin, the Young Bucks came down to the ring with lighter fluid to put on Allin’s casket. Sting’s music hit and he made the save, rescuing Allin.