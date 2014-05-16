Taiwan’s Report On Michael Sam’s Reality Show Involves Dancing Gay Rainbow Turds

Taiwan Animation’s report on Michael Sam’s reality show features the following:

1. Lindsay Lohan being murdered with a handgun

2. Oprah getting hit in the face with a pair of tighty-whities

3. Michael Sam pooping out a dancing gay rainbow turd

4. The Lohan -> Oprah -> Sam blow/blowjobs joke you were hoping they’d be able to connect

Their original report featured a baseball player, a basketball player and a football player sharing a three-way gay kiss, so this is progress, right? Maybe Oprah should give the Taiwanese animators a show instead.

