Taiwan’s Report On Michael Sam’s Reality Show Involves Dancing Gay Rainbow Turds

05.16.14

Taiwan Animation’s report on Michael Sam’s reality show features the following:

1. Lindsay Lohan being murdered with a handgun
2. Oprah getting hit in the face with a pair of tighty-whities
3. Michael Sam pooping out a dancing gay rainbow turd
4. The Lohan -> Oprah -> Sam blow/blowjobs joke you were hoping they’d be able to connect

Their original report featured a baseball player, a basketball player and a football player sharing a three-way gay kiss, so this is progress, right? Maybe Oprah should give the Taiwanese animators a show instead.

Oh, and in case you need it for future reference:

