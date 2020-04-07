The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveiled New Uniforms For 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL this coming season, whenever that happens. After landing Tom Brady in free agency, there is suddenly a buzz about their chances in the NFC South, as they’ve replaced the wildly erratic Jameis Winston with arguable the greatest quarterback of all-time, albeit one with some questions to answer about how much gas he still has in the tank after a rather pedestrian 2019.

To go along with a new quarterback and new expectations, the Bucs are getting new uniforms for the 2020 campaign. The hope for many was that they would return to the creamsicle look from their early years, but instead they’ve decided to spin forward a modern twist on their look from the early 2000s, when they had their most success as a franchise.

On Tuesday, the Bucs unveiled their three uniform set, with a sharp all-white look, a classic red and pewter set, and an all pewter combination.

The white is my personal favorite, followed by the red and pewter, with the all-pewter falling short for me (part of this is that, as a Browns fan, I am far too accustomed to terrible monotone uniforms and this feels too familiar). Some of the criticism of the Bucs new look is that it is a bit too similar to that of their divisional rival Atlanta Falcons, and there are some similarities. I do wish they’d brought the creamsicle color out a bit more rather than it just being part of the number outline (which, I must say, is desperately needed to differentiate them from the Falcons uniforms), but overall they’re a solid improvement and will surely result in a boost in jersey sales, which is always the main reason for uni changes in pro sports.