The Kansas City Chiefs used Thursday night to celebrate their win in Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers. While it’s been a few months since Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to give the Chiefs their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history, the players finally got their rings — which include 529 diamonds and 38 rubies — on Thursday.

529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion. pic.twitter.com/cLkX96R6Vh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

It’s a nice ring! One particular Chiefs fan was unable to make it to the event, though, as Taylor Swift is currently in Liverpool ahead of three Eras Tour stops in the United Kingdom this weekend. So while Travis Kelce and co. were getting their rings, Swift was on the other side of the ocean. But thanks to the Instagram account of Hardman’s partner, Chariah Gordon, Swift was able to follow along with the event.

📲 | Taylor is watching Chariah Gordon's, wife of @MecoleHardman4, livestream at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony! "😍😍😍" pic.twitter.com/PNZEgDYoL4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024

Swift didn’t just watch as the whole thing unfolded. She joined and kept watching Gordon’s IG Live, and even hopped into the comment section a few times to celebrate the Chiefs and the fact that Hardman signed a new contract with the team.

📲| All of Taylor's comments on Chariah's instagram live tonight for the Chiefs' ring ceremony 🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/QufJ03TBeX — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024

Swift was, of course, a pretty frequent presence at Chiefs games this season due to her relationship with the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce. While she is assuredly bummed she couldn’t make it to this, the good news is she doesn’t have any tour dates scheduled for Sept. 5, which is the day Kansas City will host the Baltimore Ravens to start the NFL season.