Tennis Player Jelena Jankovic Had A Bra Malfunction And A Fan Stepped In To Help Her

Jelena Jankovic defeated Sloane Stephens in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal. But nobody’s talking about their match today, nobody’s talking about how Jelena came back after losing the first set in devastating fashion. Nope. People are talking about Jelena’s wardrobe malfunction, people are talking about Jelena’s bra strap snapping in the middle of the match.
Thankfully for Jelena, MacGyver was in the crowd and wait, WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?! Illegal audience participation you guys!
JJ IS CURRENTLY GETTING BRA TRIAGE pic.twitter.com/kqQRzbd34j
— Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) August 6, 2014
Jelena Jankovic is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions. In 2008, she changed her underwear in the middle of the match because, you know, the locker room wasn’t an option or something.
Busted bras, panty changes—STOP SEXUALIZING WOMEN’S TENNIS JELENA! Damn you.
This is the most I’ve ever been interested in tennis.
On a serious note, I’m a big tennis fan and you’ll probably see a few posts a week during the season.
no thanks.
You have to actually be offered something before you can decline it.
Think that was her coach, more-so than some random fan. My grandfather was a huge tennis fan, so if I happen to be doing nothing and a match is on I keep it on….. for nostalgia sake.
According to Jelena’s Facebook, it was just a “nice lady.”
I miss when women’s tennis was a gentleman’s game lead by class like Billie Jean King.
this is the first female tennis player that ive seen who isnt a 10.
probably why ive never heard of her