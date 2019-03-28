Twitter/@JaredSandler

Baseball is back, as Opening Day marked the start of the marathon that is the MLB season on Thursday.

It also represented an opportunity for fans to try out the new food offerings from their local ballpark. Baseball stadiums have become the best havens for gluttony this side of state fairs, as they will fry just about anything and create monstrosities no human should consume in one sitting — but that you can’t help but be curious about whether you can.

In Atlanta, that means a whole fried chicken — not an eight piece, but instead, an entire chicken, fully intact and fried. However, the good folks with the Rangers couldn’t let Atlanta take the crown for most ridiculous fried chicken offering that easily, so they cooked up a two-pound, 18-inch long chicken finger. Look at this thing.