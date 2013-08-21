The 10 Worst Things About This Year’s PWI 500

Every year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated produces a list of the 500 best (male) pro wrestlers in the world, called the PWI 500. Before I begin, I need to point out two very obvious things:
1. The purpose of the PWI is, usually, to “get people talking,” aka “be purposely super wrong, because nobody would care if you objectively ranked pro wrestlers based on actual existing criteria”
2. Pro Wrestling Illustrated, as important as it was to our childhoods as wrestling fans, is not a legitimate or respected publication. I mean, even when they were great they were essentially writing Ric Flair interview fan-fic and claiming it was an exclusive. Guys like Flair didn’t care because they had better things to do, and who gives a f**k about PWI
That said, this thing has made me FURIOUS for the 23rd year in a row, so I might as well tell the Internet why it’s horrible. First things first, here’s the list, in its horrible glory:
Click here for the bigger version.
Where do we even begin?
1. The list is kayfabe, but only when they say so. The idea behind the list is that it’s kayfabe, or, more accurately, based on wins and losses and stuff that actually happens on the shows instead of our broader idea of who is and isn’t a good wrestler. They didn’t do that one year and Dean Malenko ended up #1.
Anyway, John Cena being number one makes sense, because he’s the big unstoppable face of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. He held the WWE Championship for most of 2013, main-evented WrestleMania and pinned The Rock, whatever. Number two is CM Punk. Assuming this list goes from November to November (or something close to it), Punk was at the very end of his legendary WWE title run. What’s he done since then? He lost to the Rock twice. He lost to Undertaker at WrestleMania. He took time off, came back, got a win against Chris Jericho, then lost Money in the Bank and lost to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. He’s #2 because he’s popular, and our idea of what a good wrestler is. So is it based on kayfabe or not?
2. PWI makes these lists by arbitrarily listing all the wrestlers they can name on a sheet of paper, then googling and randomly assigning the rest. If the first step to creating the PWI 500 isn’t copying the “WWE personnel” Wikipedia page into a word file and randomly assigning numbers to it, I’ll eat my shoe. There are guys on the list who barely or NEVER wrestled in the last calendar year who ranked in the upper half of the 500 because they’re on the WWE roster page. Camacho is #200. When was the last time you saw Camacho wrestle? Ted DiBiase Jr. is 155. The most notable thing he’s done all year is be a lumberjack during one fall of a three-fall John Cena/Ryback match. Hell, NXT’s TYLER BREEZE is number 255 and that guy has had 2 televised developmental matches since his debut. Meanwhile, Daisuke Sekimoto is 279. Why? Because…
3. PWI has no idea who these Japanese guys are, they’re just visiting a puro forum and skimming. I like Tyler Breeze a lot too, guys, but two developmental squashes does not make you better than Daisuke Sekimoto. Akira Tozawa, legitimately one of the most exciting and talented young wrestlers in the world and an important cog in the success of both Dragon Gate AND Dragon Gate USA, is only a few spots ahead of Breeze. Okada and Tanahashi made the top 10, sure, because a lot of people are talking about them, but this year is the 23rd time PWI has put the Japanese guy they’ve heard the most about in the top 10, then skipped puroresu completely from 11 until they ran out of American guys they could name. It doesn’t make sense in kayfabe OR in real life.
4. Lucha libre gets it even worse. Sin Cara is number 75. Just saying.
5. The inconsistencies are so weird I can’t even complain about them. Here’s a quick example for you … Jey Uso is 110. Jimmy Uso is 107. What POSSIBLE reason do you have for Jimmy Uso being three wrestlers better than Jey? Are they counting ‘Total Divas’ appearances? Similarly, Primo is 149, and Epico is 153. Do what now?
6. PWI has no idea how the independent circuit works. Remember that thing I said about PWI just listing random indy workers? Notice how guys who’ve competed in Ring Of Honor get inflated appearance numbers — ACH, a guy I love, is suddenly the 113th best wrestler in the world — but guys who haven’t, but have brought down the house at shows as or more successful than ROH don’t appear at all. Green Ant and Fire Ant from Chikara aren’t among the 500 best wrestlers in the world, but MICHAEL TARVER still is. No incarnation of Archibald Peck/Robert Evans/R.D. Evans/whoever appears on the list despite him being an important part of Chikara and an increasingly important part of ROH. A lot of guys I get to see kill it in Texas like Matthew Palmer, Davey Vega, Scot Summers, Gary Jay — guys who have all won title belts, which is supposed to be kayfabe-important — don’t make the list, but RUDY RUSSO does. Rudy Russo is best known as “the guy with the weird rat tail in the second match at any show in Texas.” Guys like Vega have had great matches in Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland, everywhere, but I guess unless you sent a “hey, I want to be in the PWI 500” e-mail to the magazine, you don’t find a spot. Why?
7. Because the people who run PWI don’t watch wrestling. That’s the bottom line. I love wrestling, so I watch a lot of it. I’m also a guy on the Internet, so I know how EASY it is to watch wrestling from EVERYWHERE. If your job is to run the only wrestling magazine people can name without a big WWE logo on the front of it, wouldn’t you want to at least watch as much wrestling as me? Know who these guys all are, so you aren’t just throwing names at a wall to fill out a 500?
8. The PWI 500 still doesn’t have any women on it. Look, I know “women’s wrestling” as an idea isn’t everybody’s bag, but there are enough talented wrestlers putting on great matches across the country (and on television) who happen to be female who deserve to be considered for and named as one of the 500 best wrestlers in the world over worthless f**king sacks of shit like Azrieal (389) and Ruckus (237) simply because you recognize their names from 7-year old ROH shows. Do you honestly think Gail Kim is worse than whoever you put at #500? Or that Kana isn’t a better representation of what makes wrestling great than “The Stro?” (485)
9. Finally, let’s take a second to point out who PWI says had a better year than Daniel Bryan. You know Daniel Bryan, right? The guy who just pinned John Cena clean at SummerSlam to win the WWE Championship, held the tag team championships for most of the year, is helping redefine what good WWE wrestling can be and gradually became the most beloved and popular guy on the show? You know, the guy who spent about a decade being Bryan Danielson, the best wrestler our modern interpretation of “independent wrestling” has ever seen. That guy. Who had a better year than him? How about Dolph Ziggler, who spent three months losing to John Cena before winning the World Heavyweight Championship on a briefcase cash-in before immediately getting hurt, having to take a month off and losing it? The guy who slummed it in a mixed tag match on the show where Bryan won the title. How about Kevin Steen? How about JEFF HARDY, for Christ’s sakes. If you want to put these guys on the list, go for it, but no possible idea of objectivity should place one of the most successful, impossibly talented and unstoppably popular wrestlers in the world behind that big dead fish with the eyeball paint, flopping around in the world’s smallest pond.
10. Wade Barrett. Want to know how little the PWI cares about kayfabe? Wade Barrett is number 21. Wade Barrett won roughly two matches all year, lost 60,000 consecutive non-title matches and accidentally got half his beard shaved trying to give a guy a haircut.
Here’s my 3-step plan to fixing next year’s PWI 500.
1. Consider putting people who watch and love wrestling in charge of it, instead of payola monkeys who are bad at googling
2. Work hard to consider the relative values of subjectivity versus objectivity, and create an entertaining, thought-provoking narrative on what defines “good pro wrestling,” because that’s such a hard question to answer. “Getting people talking” is lazy.
3. Really look at and learn to appreciate wrestlers who don’t automatically fit your notions of what good wrestlers are. Consider women, Mexican guys, Japanese guys, guys from Europe, people wrestling ANYWHERE in front of any number of people. Consider them, instead of copy-pasting Curtis Axel into the top 40 because you remember him off the top of your head.
Actually, here’s an easier solution
1. Cracked.com presents the 5 best pro wrestlers
Or, if they aren’t available, Buzzfeed’s 34 Wrestlers Only 90s Kids Will Remember.
Y’all should do one of them round table things, like when you fixed that “most handsome wrestlers” thing WWE.com did way back when.
Maybe a WL500 might be a bit much, but a WL or TMC50 would be neat to see.
This. Get the band back together from the Most Beautiful panel and rank the WL50ish.
I enjoy wrestling way too much to have not seen Japanese and indie stuff (like 2 matches at best), so I’d love to see a WL list giving me some great time wasters.
I wait for the best matches of the year either here, on the mandible claw or anywhere one of those sites will lead me.
I know he’s not one to toot his own horn but Holzerman over at The Wrestling Blog does a most excellent top 100 every year. I know Brando and a lot of other people that pop up around here contribute to it.
I don’t even how to watch enough Yoshi Tatsu matches to judge him.
Also if this list is kayfabe shouldn’t the Rock be on it? Doesn’t being WWE Champion make him at least better than Camacho in theory?
You better be nice to The Stro, Brandon. He’s the Maestro of Professional Wrestling, OOH LA LA!
Symphony > The Stro
I have watched too much NWA Mountain State to believe that could be possible.
Well, he’s no Diablo Jr (The best t’day. YARR!)
Also, Kofi Kingston at 20? Kofi’s probably the only WWE wrestler to lose more matches than Wade Barrett this year.
JTG at 190 is especially great because he’s 0-5 from November to November. That’s certainly sterling stuff.
I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume they were all overtime Iron Man Handicap losses to Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan because I don’t watch Superstars.
Hell, I was under the impression that JTG is being paid to sit at home all year. Like, the WWE really wants to hang onto the copyright for his name (for some raisin) but will lose it if they release him.
Or he’s got dirty laundry that he’ll give to the press if they actually make him work.
Yeah, it’s news to me that he’s wrestled five matches in the last twelve months.
huh… I’m only just getting back into wrestling after a long time so I googled this JTG guy… and the caption on the right says
JTG
Professional Wrestler
Jayson Anthony Paul is an American piece of shit that aint following me on twitter or intagram but a professional wrestler better known by the ring name JTG . Wikipedia
That’s… informative i guess :p
Really surprised that there wasn’t an extra page of f-bombs about bo dallas being ranked 36 spots ahead of bray wyatt. Because seriously fuck that.
Rudy Russo is best known as “the guy with the weird rat tail in the second match at any show in Texas.”
The simple answer to all this is that a 500-spot list is simply too long. They wouldn’t struggle to put everyone they’ve ever heard of or Googled on the list if it wasn’t so damn long.
There’s also the fact that *any* list of anything gets 100% hate mail; because everyone has a slightly different opinion.
Also, it’s impossible and kind of pointless to rank a fake sport anyway. As Brandon said, Punk– in kayfabe– shouldn’t be ranked that high in that time frame. But if he’s not ranked in the top five, the hate mail would increase about 1000x. Because it’s common sense that he’s top-5, using “real world” logic.
But if it was a shoot list, the top 10 would be a bunch of Japanese guys that casual fans have never heard of (which will cause more hate mail). And Cena might not be in the top 20. And *that’s* also preposterous, because he’s the face of the biggest company.
There’s absolutely no way to win.
There’s no science to it, but you can certainly tip the scales a little by mixing kayfabe and shoot rankings. It’s pretty easy to say “CM Punk didn’t win his big matches so he’s not number one. But he fought well and the matches were impressive, so he’s not number 500.”
I’m not sure that PWI is exactly cowering in fear of hate mail and is being held hostage by smarks, marks and splarks. The PWI500 is borked for many reasons, rather than just because opinions are subjective.
Sure, PWI has a host of problems. But I mean, anyone out there saying “Hell, I could make a better list than that!” is kinda full of it. Because a perfect list can’t exist (again, partially because it’s too long– why you try to include EVERYONE, it dilutes the list).
Wins and losses don’t matter, so what do you base it on? How many moves they know? How many shows they’ve main-evented? How big their ‘pop’ or ‘heat’ is? It’s impossible. There’s no point to it *other than* to get people talking/arguing.
It’s pretty easy to make a better list, just not in the way you mean. Sure, no-one can make a more “correct” list because it’s always going to be an awkward mash up of main-eventing/heat/teh workrates!!! and so on but you can certainly create a “better list” than one where half the list is just a subtly reshuffled version of last years (which is a reshuffled version of the year before that and so on), where writing in and saying “i’m a backyard wrestler in armpit, Illinois can I be on ur list” will likely net you a spot anywhere between 300-500 and where wrestlers from Japan and Mexico are literally googled and slotted in the lower reaches to “flesh it out”.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s no way of determining objectively the bestest best wrestle person of the year, but it’s pretty easy to create a list of 50/100/500 wrestlers who have done noticeable things in the last 12 months and apply arbitrary criteria and ranking to them.
TL;DR: The PWI500 is stupid not because it list things wrong but because it fails at even being a list of prominent wrestlers from a 12 month period.
My real problem is that it fails at even being a list of wrestlers, for reasons mentioned in the article and by others in the comments. Even if it was the PWI List of 500 Wrestle People Who Did Things in the Last 12 Months, it would be a bad list.
Even cutting away the nebulous rankings, it’s still bad.
The Miz is #31
Call me when you are in Marine 3: Homefront, hater.
CURTIS AXEL WAS 47!
The Miz was number 1 a couple years back.
For The Young Bucks, they use their TNA Generation Me names. LOL.
That’s not even their Generation Me names, Max and Jeremy Buck at Generation Me
You knew it was bad when Otunga was ranked 198 (how many times has he wrestled this year?) and the Usos are higher than Bray Wyatt….smh
I really, really can’t get over Sin Cara being rated above the unranked Colony. That’s just an aboniation. Don’t know how you watch a Colony vs Devstation Corporation match and think “Pretty good, but mood lighting and atrocious form would really seal the deal for me here.”
Unless I missed him, Green Ant isn’t on there. Soldier Ant and Worker Ant work without masks under different names and are on the list.
I know who Soldier is, but I had no idea bout Worker. I didn’t see Fire Ant’s alternate persona on the list, either.
I don t mind WWE guys taking precedence over the indy wrestlers, because in kayfabe the WWE is like the Premier Division so their wrestlers should be classed as the best.
Mark Angel(osetti) – 345
Great Khali – 133
nice joek, you guys, now issue the real list.
The fact that someone thinks there are 364 professional wrestlers worse than the Great Khali is crazy. Let alone the fact that anyone think there is 1 wrestler worse than Khali right now.
My favorite part about the Robert Evans/Archibald Peck snub is that QT Marshall is #194. How do they know who QT Marshall is and not know Barrister RD Evans?
Crazy Chikara-related theory: RD Evans/Peck was on the list, but when he traveled through time, he got erased from history.
Brandon, you should do your own top 100. This is crap beyond crap.
If you did a WL 100 (or other number) I would read the fuck out of it.
I love that Camacho has become sort of a Mendoza line for jokes on pro-graps.
You guys, Andy Leavine is in!
had to google him to remember who that name was for ! and LOL’ed SO HARD
how can you forget SILENT RAGE! or is it Fury? either way it’s very silent and you won’t be expecting it because you’ve already forgot who you’re thinking about.
SILENT RAGE lives in a meth shack
Poor legless Worker Ant should still probably rank somewhere in the 400s. Apostasy!
The motherfucking Big O is in it. A guy literally nobody has seen wrestle, and is known only as Zack Ryder’s weird friend.
I have seen Big O wrestle, but that’s only TNA’s fault for showing his Gut Check match on their YouTube channel and Danielle’s for linking to it in her column. Not saying that he should be on this list, though.
GET OUT OF HIS O-ZONE, SNRUB!
Can’t imagine anyone takes their list seriously. It’s like Maxim putting Miley Cyrus #1.
Tyson Kidd, who has been out since January, has had a comparable year to the Uso’s — who have been regularly featured on TV, winning matches, and growing into fan favorites as a mid card tag team.
Also, there are at least 2 people with names that are blatantly ripped off from comics. And I hope Daivari only made the list for choking that guy on that bus.
I know you don’t really like TNA and think Jeff Hardy’s washed up but he was their champion for most of the year and he regularly gets the biggest pops of anyone on Impact. Daniel Bryan, who is awesome, spent most of the year as half of a somewhat comedic, though dominant, tag team.
This is assuming that WWE and TNA are of equal importance, which they are not.
shouldn’t matter, brandon, as you said.
well, bottom line, wrestling is fake
Jeff Hardy doeesn’t even think Jeff hardy is better than Daniel Bryan.
It’s hard to know what Jeff Hardy’s thinking when we’re not hearing his inner monologue on Impact every week.
I wonder if we can get Eddie Kingston to punch a box of razor blades again by telling him he’s worse than the [Redacted] Khali.
Easily the best part of this list is Max and Jeremy Jackson being on the list – some sort of weird Generation Me/Young Bucks mash-up. I mean, they could’ve at least tried to get the names right couldn’t they?
PWI guy that made the list is going all Triple H over your post right now: “What about me? How you think I feel about this? You think I wanted John Cena #1? I did this for YOU!”
I can’t remember if I ever actually read PWI. I just remember picking up the wrestling books that had the half naked ladies in them, because I was like 12.
PWI sounds like the ESPN of wrestling magazines, though… so I’m glad I never got too into it.
I helped with these rankings last year in a minor fashion, and only with the Mexican guys.If someone was silly/desperate enough to track me down for luchadors, I’m sure there’s people who are following Japanese wrestling to rank them. The problem comes trying to combine the very different lists into one main list, and it seems to become a process of just sticking a foreign guy’s name in every so often. If you wanted to take any part of the list separately, you’d have to first divide it back up by subgroups.
(You should never take these seriously.)
Assuming they were done the same way this year and most years, the request for rankings went out around the end of May and were finished by mid June. Wade was still IC champion around that time – a frequently losing IC champion, but belts matter to some people doing these things.
Devitt at 38, LOL OK.
Riccochet at 127 when he constantly improves and tore the house down at Kobe 2013.
The Miz who could barely host Summerslam effectively at 31.
Wes Brisco ranked PERIOD, let alone 101. So many sads
Am I the only one who just read the PWI500 to see the ridiculous names of wrestlers no one has ever heard of? If the rankings don’t mean anything (which they don’t), you should at least be able to have a little fun with it.
You’re too good of a writer and too smart of a wrestling fan to waste your time writing about the PWI 500. Just because it’s a list doesn’t make it a valid one. Sincerely, a friend.
I was with you right up until the Cracked hate. Buzzfeed hate is ok, but seeing Brandon rip on cracked is like watching my metaphorical whatevers fight.
I chose not to see it as a rip on cracked but a slag on PWI not knowing wrestling.
Look out for me next year! I will get into the ring, kick Great Khali in the shin, run away, then wait to be named #132 on next year’s PWI Top 500.
If you could pull that off without injuring yourself, you already deserve Sin Cara’s spot.
Kevin Steen isn’t even in the top 10 of guys who main evented an ROH show this past year.
I’m an ROH-bot (or used to be, Steen pretty much drove me away) but to not include wrestlers from CHIKARA (which I am not a fan of, but whatevs) while including wrestlers from ROH is baffling to me.
You should put together a top [however many you can handle without turning to meth] and evaluate them kayfabe. I don’t watch wrasslin’ but I would read that till it bleeds the hard way.
You should do a top 25 or 50 for your WL readers! You guys already give us the best, but I know it would be fantastic read. I respectfully ask you this of you, Brandon. On this, the day of your daughter’s wedding (literally had no other clever movie references).
Triple H’s Top 5:
1. Triple H
2. HHH
3. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
4. Terra Ryzing
5. Jean-Paul Levesque
Second half of his Top 10:
6. Paul Levesque
7. The King of Kings
8. the Cerebral Assassin
9. The Connecticut Blueblood
10. Shawn Michaels
Honorable Mention: The Game
Almost shot diet coke out of my nose on this one…LOL
Brandon, I think you should do a top 50 list Algonquin Roundtable selection with Danielle, Lobster Mobster, Last Texans Fan, and DoctorCAW
1. Tito Ortiz
You should have gone w/Rampage, Lobsy.
But Tito has such great hammer swingin’ form!
Tito has two movez, swing hammer and stand with arms crossed. As far as I know Rampage only has one, trip over the ropes while entering the ring.
Advantage Tito
You should just do your own list. I mean that magazine was junk when I was a kid reading it.
You can at least write well and put some thought into it all.
Punk’s consistency in the ring and his acting ability will have him on top, even if he is losing big matches. Assuming Lesnar/Punk gets a great rating (which it probably will), that will put Punk’s last 5 big matches at 4.5 stars by The Wrestling Observer. That just doesn’t happen in the WWE very often.
Been a loyal reader for awhile, but I decided to sign up to tell you that I completely flipped the fuck out when I saw Barrett at 21. How does it even begin to make sense? That’s like telling me Joe Blanton is the 21st best Angels player this season, when we all know the boy should have been taken out back and shot as soon as the ink dried on his contract.
And now I’m reliving the 14th inning home run he gave up last night that led me to be unemployed this morning. Remember guys, having Joe Blanton on your favorite baseball team means you will lose your job and your will to live at the same time.
Doesn’t PWI do a separate list for female wrestlers? They did at one point.
yeah, the 50 best females. a separate list. gail kim was the first last year. but almost no one cares about any list other than this one so why not combine them and get rid of a couple of names that are non-important ?
also, I think sara del rey was once the #430 in this men’s list … maybe 2 years ago, I’m not sure
Yeah, they’ve been doing the Female 50 since 2008. So they can name about 300+ indy geeks, yet can only think of 50 women?
Hey guys, let’s place bets on where Bo Dallas will rank next year!
#1 in our hearts! Seriously, though, I just started watching NXT on Hulu and he hasn’t been in either of the episodes I’ve seen. I’m kind of looking forward to being able to join this hate train when he finally shows up.
Isn’t this list missing someone between
225 Joe E Legend
and
44 Jay Lethal
?
i know lesnar barely wrestles as does undertaker, but if PWI is making this a popularity contest, shouldn’t those two be on it. also LOL at corey graves as #118 IN THE WORLD. and by the way, why is bull ray behind daniel bryan in the alphabetical order when he should be in the R’s? morons.
Love the post. I agree pretty completely. The only thing I would disagree is that in the old days, I don’t know if it still is but the time frame was August to August. This would give Punk a few more title wins. In addition, losing to The Rock in fairly competitive matches and being a Taker streak victim are ranked much higher than beating Heath Slater.
Yeah, in my head the list would be kayfabe but take other things into consideration than the number of wins, basically taking an educated guess at who is the best fighters based on performance, so coming close to beating both the Undertaker and the Rock is what gets Punk his high ranking.
It is time for a Brandon Stroud 25/50/100/500, whatever, though.