The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/4/13: Manik Depressive

Mickie is doing great and it’s a shame she was only on the show for 3 minutes.
They do need more women, but they can’t afford it because they have no idea how to make money and Dixie’s daddy is sick of giving her more.
BRING BACK MATT err.. I mean DANIELLE!
That was an extra rough Impact for someone who doesn’t normally like Impact to review. As you pointed out there were so many TNA being TNA moments that it was pretty hard to watch. Still that last match was pretty fantastic.
I appreciate your rant on Gut Check. I used to think the segment was kinda neat, and I thought the way it was used to bring Joey Ryan into the company was cool but it quickly turned into a big wankfest. I can’t believe they stuck with it after releasing half the winners. I guess it’s the only way they can come up with more wrestlers to fire in another 6 months?
I was thinking the exact same thing about Tenay fellating the Main Event Mafia. Way to take the credit away from your younger guys putting on a good match.
it’s not like that really … it’s as brandon said, the latter one. the aces & 8’s screw so many matches, that when we finally got the MEM stopping them from screwing this match it was indeed a good match ! and that is real stupidity on TNA’s part as they can “book” them to not screw matches but still be bad guys, as brandon said !!
Even though I didn’t watch this (I never do), this was lovely and the Gut Check rant was amazing.
There are legitimately like 4 wrestlers in TNA that I enjoy watching (Joseph Park, Bad Influence and Mickie James) and now this stupid company isn’t even fulfilling its most important job, keeping Joey Ryan off PWG DVDs.
there are a lot of other good things in TNA if you give them a chance insetead of never watching …
magnus is a good up and comer ! he’s the total package that you’d want in a wrestler in 2013 !! aries is a really good arrogant mother F’er !! bobby roode, (the new dark and more technical and smart in the ring and selfish on the mic) aj styles, kenny king, the bro mans with tara, bully ray (sometimes), mr. anderson (he’s not as much garbage as brandon says ! he’s really entertaining !), gail kim and taryn tarrel and many other people and more things !!!
Holy crap Zack Ryder’s buddy The Big O on TNA. This would be worth noting if Ryder mattered.
GOT-DAYUM Mickie James…
“All I’ve ever asked from TNA is that it make sense.”
Geez Brandon, you might as well ask for the moon too.
+100000
I’m totally on board with Brandon writing the B&W of Impact every week if it’s roughly 85%-90% listing the things they do wrong. It would almost make Impact worth watching; just so I’d know what was actually going on and who everyone was.
I’m going to totally disagree with you here …
I really honestly hated every part brandon was like “I don’t even watch TNA but here you go …” or “this is TNA’s version of this …” or “I hate this thing that TNA is doing because I’m ancient and I know that something so similar to it happened 30 or 40 years ago !”
but I really loved that small part about “TNA can be better if they do this !” and it’s exactly what brandon does on the raw report where he is legitmately the funniest and most knowledgable guy that flat out loves wrestling in the world ! but he’s exactly the opposite about TNA … and I don’t blame him ! but please, don’t say that he should keep on doing it.
at least danielle would’ve made a joke or two or a couple of gifs if she thought something was really terrible ! and she would’ve tried and talked about that one small good thing in the most terrible person on IMPACT just to make us laugh or chuckle or at least smile !! I didn’t get that from brandon’s report this week … it was legitmately depressing, mostly wrong and boring and it’s the first time I’ve ever thought that of anything brandon ever wrote about …
You are probably the worst commenter ever. If you don’t agree with somebody, they are “wrong” and “boring.” That is not how opinions work.
@Brandon, I’m glad SOMEONE finally said it. Good on ya.
it’s not that you’re wrong or boring if I don’t agree with you … and I’m sorry if you thought that that’s what I meant.
I thought you were wrong about few things such as : wanting wrestlers to shoot on hogan and bring his real life issues on tv to shame him even more but for real (that’s not right), saying that aries is bad because it’s clear that he’s extra short when he stands next to hogan yet still arrogant (when that’s what makes him a great heel !) and assuming that TNA only pushed him because wwe pushed bryan or punk, giving a worst for a submission victory for styles when the BFG series is all about points and that working the leg instead of flying around so that you’ll win by submission is important, hating on TNA because they change a lot and try different things (even when most of them are excuted badly later, the ideas behind are actully good and could have been done right if not for some issues with the buisness parts), demanding TNA pushing young guys but then not liking them putting magnus in the MEM only because he never won the world title on IMPACT (yet) and not praising them for giving jay bradley a chance in the BFG series or putting DOC in a high profile fued in the aces & 8’s, saying that the MEM members look bad because joe is fat, sting and angle are old and magnus stands straight when it’s clear that they aren’t trying to look like rich guys as much as they want to look like a “mafia” which they very much look like, etc …
and I only said that you’re “boring” as MY “opinion” as well ! because I don’t laugh at “this is TNA’s version of …” or “this looks like this thing from the 80’s” jokes doesn’t mean that I don’t think you’re not funny all the time, too .. only in this one time you talked about TNA that I didn’t think it was funny …
I’m sorry again for anyone that hates my comments .. I guess I’m the only guy around here to defend TNA so bear with me people.
I got one big takeaway from Impact, there were part of the show that I didn’t care for but this really bothered me. I really didn’t like Kurt Angle standing next to Chris Sabin as he yelled at The Bully. I feel that was Sabin’s moment and Kurt shouldn’t have been standing right there because the rest of the Mafia had departed. It really felt like Kurt was trying to take some spotlight when that had nothing to do with him. Actually, it’s just as bad as The Stinger standing on the ring apron during the match.
Let the “uber smarks” rant, the show was pretty good, most of the matches were decent and the main event was awesome.The namechange to “Manic” seems a bit random though…
It’s less random and more of a thing they never should have done to begin with, because trivializing suicide is classless and it’s everywhere in the business. I’m glad they did it.
Please, sir. That’s Manik.
Hello, Dixie Carter
I totally agree with you ! most of the show except for gutcheck and chavo guerrero was absoloutly awesome this week ! and it’s awesome most of the weeks as well !! IMPACT is never even near half as bad as anyone around here thinks it is !!!
You could have saved yourself some work by saying “Everything sucked except these 3 things.”
yeah, because most of his explanations of the things weren’t logical and sounded more like nitpicking.
So let me get this straight….you spend 13 months building up Aces & Eights and have them feuding with Samoa Joe, Sting, Kurt Angle, and Magnus among others. You have Sting lose a title match with no help and say he’s going to start his own family to take out Aces & Eights. So you have him reveal his new “family” as Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe and Magnus? Are those discount rack Goodwill suits supposed to give them super powers or something?
before, they were each wrestling on their own .. they weren’t always walking together backstage or watching each others’ backs during the matches ! so, the aces & 8’s who were together most of the time outplanned them and beat them all up when it mattered (which is only when it was about bully’s world title) and didn’t waste their time or power to beat them every other time so that they’d give them that false feeling of secure, too.
now, they figured out the aces & 8’s plan and strategy ! and they decided to just concentrate ALL their powers on just the 2 things necessary now ! taking out the aces & 8’s, and making bully lose the world title.
they are even guarding the X-division wrestlers !!!
it’s like they’re finally planning “together”.
now there’s only one problem with the MEM, and that’s that they haven’t explained why sting said that he’s angry because no one helped him on slammiversary and then again joined the same guys that didn’t help him ! and that’s the same reason we hated the aces & 8’s until bully revealed everything in one whole episode of IMPACT !! so, yeah .. the MEM won’t reveal anything until they’ve achieved their “kayfabe” goal and finished the aces & 8’s AND their real goal now which is both helping the younger guys and the originals of TNA while also bringing new viewers and increasing the ratings (and on a kinda related funny story, I first heard of TNA because of the original MEM storyline ! and even when it was the WORST thing in TNA, it still got TNA new fans like me and got them high ratings so there’s that !)
I never liked Aries in ROH because I always thought of him as sort of meh and that he was always covered by wrestling more talented people. I thought he went on the hot streak of his life last year though, but he’s regressed.
+1 for the Mad Men reference, Brandon.
TNA was the shit until they brought Kurt Angle in back in 2006 and had him end Samoa Joe’s undefeated streak. That opened the flood gates for WWE rejects and ultimately Hulk Hogan who make the company something that can’t be enjoyed from top to bottom. I agree with you completely about Hulk Hogan, but disagree about Austin Aries.
I got to say I have to agree with you about Aries, Brandon.
it’s funny how you not liking him is considered bad when that’s his “job” !
for me, I think he does his job perfectly when he does that ignorant way of strut walking to piss you guys off for example !
but I gotta disagree with brandon when he said that TNA only pushed aries because wwe was pushing punk and bryan even when they didn’t push aries in his first run in the company ! because that also applies to almost every wrestler ever, too !! they usually doesn’t get the treatment they deserve when they first arrive in the company and they have to go out, make a bigger name for themselves on the indies, come back again only to get pushed in the mid-card … but aries had something magical happening to him ! it was a good coincidince for him !! as he always faced guys that were going out of the company or got injured during his reign as an X-division champion unitl he became the longest reigning champion in the company’s history ! while at the same time they needed to give the people a surprise and make the BFG series unpredictable at the same time so they let aries take the world title from roode too and everyone that thought storm was going to win the tournament became interested again !!
also, I’ve never noticed him slapping his leg before hitting his moves until brandon pointed it out ! because he does it very fast !!
Mickie James…yes please give me more. Always liked her. Ok is Taz trying to be annoying or is that his ” Lawler ” schtick? Seriously STFU!! Go back and listen to Joey Styles from ECW, you know the company you worked for when you didn’t suck. I really feel for you guys having to review TNA. I can’t remember the last time I tried to watch without thinking how bad it is.
I mean stables of wrestlers only work when the fans actually give a shit about them or they put on a good show at least. Aces & Eights and the MEM are none of the above. As much s I bitch about the WWE talking segments, TNA.. they take it to a whole new level.
Are they even trying to develop or sell new talent? The dude who ” won” gut check..wasn’t he kicked off of the last WWE tough Enough?
I just started watching WWE again in the last few weeks and while there are still things about it I can’t stand ( Orton, HHH, bad gimmicks) they have bright spots( AJ/ Kaityln, Ziggler, the Shield, Bryan) I look forward to. TNA is painful!!
nope .. TNA isn’t painful like you think it is, dude …
wwe is surely getting much better than before ! like, MUCH BETTER !!
but TNA is also being very good too !!
the MEM is now, unlike their first run, helping young guys to get even more over with the adding of magnus ! him rubbing his shoulders with angle’s and joe’s is something great going on for him now !! (also, even if sting and angle didn’t explain that they are no longer going by the condition of “you have to be a world champ to be in the MEM”, magnus is still a former world champion in TNA from his days in ring ka king !)
joe also is looking more motivated nowadays and is performing even better in the ring and on the mic (joe is very underrated on the mic) than the last 2 years or so !
angle, the last HOFer in TNA, is getting the treatment that he deserves in his final run in the company (probably) ! the same goes for sting !
the aces & 8’s are hilarious in a lot of the time actully ! and while there are a lot of problems going on with them, mr.anderson isn’t one of it ! and I’ll never understand brandon’s hate for anderson really :(
“They can’t decide if they want to be kayfabe or a SHOOT, BROTHER.”
Hey! You gave bad Hogan impersonations a worst, then ended up doing one yourself a page later.
.
Best…Impact recap…ever.
I’m happy that you guys thought so .. as I was thinking it was the worst ever … but you guys enjoying it makes up for me not liking it at all I think …
It makes me sad that Al Snow is in that Gut Check business because I know he does actually matter to wrestling (doesn’t he even run a school somewhere?) and here he is just… yeah.
“And your new name is SPINBALL MCGEE, BROTHER!”-Hulk Hogan to Chris Sabin next week
+1,000,000
This was the longest, most out-of-place necropost for the Mickie James Amazing Outfit Club ever.
This was an awesome, insightful write up. I imagine it helps that I agree with…ehhh 75%?…of it. Even as a TNA fan, I’d be down for reading a Brandon write-up every week. Thanks for suffering through this week, at least!
Definitely not looking forward to the TNA Original Movie: The Hardy With The Dragon Tattoo
Brandon: Looks like the Aces & Eights do ruin large chunks of the show. This was the highest rated impact in the last three weeks. and the Aces & Eights didn’t step into the ring for this episode.
Harem Hemme, dressed up Mickie James and GQ Magnus. There were some pretty people on TNA the other night.
Other than Bad Influence, Mickie James is so far and above everyone else in TNA, it’s not even funny right now. I actually think she’s TNA’s Prince Devitt characterwise. In fact, she’s probably wrestling’s second best character right now behind Devitt, she’s that good.
Gimmick infringement! Checks and Balances! Everyone gets a microphone so it automatically becomes: a) more dramatic due to dark clouds b) more realistic because of emphasis on words c) more use of “Brother!” d) all of the brothers!
#CornetteFace
I don’t see why they should talk about hogan’s real life problems, brandon … using “brother” while talking with him SHOULD be the only thing they’re allowed to say no matter how much me or you hate hogan in real life for ALL that he’s done in the past or continues to do in the present …
not every promo against hogan should be cena trying to embarris the rock or dwayne jhonson.
You don’t see a lot of things.
I’m sorry … I’m not a veteran wrestling fan like you guys ! and I can’t even watch wrestling on the indies unless it’s free on the internet, too … so, I don’t know as much as you do.
+!
I was sad that you didn’t talk about the awesome bad influence throwback thursday outfits … or the bro-mans’s awesome entrance ! or gail kim and tary tarrel’s upcoming ladder match next week and the promo they aired for it …
but anyways .. thank you for your efforts, brandon ! and please stick to your promise of not reviewing IMPACT again. I miss danielle (and I didn’t get to read the NXT report or watch NXT yet because I’m kinda busy now .. but I can’t wait for it !)
also, can you be a guest on danielle’s report just to offer more soloutions for TNA like the ones in the last page ! those were awesome !!
Austin Aries is my favourite wrestler at tna, he s funny, puts on great matches and has the best suicide dive in the business. What s not to love? Who cares if he s a jerk who hurt your feelings once? I want people to be successful because they re good at their job, not just because they’re nice. And Aries is damn good at his job.
I was so disappointed that Sabin beat him just because tna want to manufacture a faux inspirational story about overcoming adversity. I d rather the talented man who didn’t injure himself get rewarded please. Aries could beat bully Ray at destination x and win the bfg series to finally give me the Austin Aries vs Austin Aries match I ve wanted for so long.
Taz quote of the night: Of course I m not worried but yes I am a bit.
“Taz quote of the night: Of course I m not worried but yes I am a bit.”
ha ha ha that had me rolling when he said it XD
Taz is my favourite part of impact, he manages to make me laugh several times per episode.
the only time his humor was plain out annoying though was the ONO specials ! and thank god, they replaced him with JB now :)
btw, have you seen the ladder bad influence vs generation me (the young bucks) match from the show ?! it was the very best match I’ve seen all year in TNA (probably .. I got a shitty memory …)
“Velvet Sky is the southern states flea market Kelly Kelly.”
Excellent.
I enjoy Brandon and Danielle, just keep coming with the jokes and criticisms, which are well-deserved in both columns.
I gotta agree in most of the time :)
Am I understanding this right, Hogan just up and gave a wrestler a new name (Manik)???
Reminds me of “Rude Awakening of Optimus Prime” (YouTube) when Prime wakes up and just up and renames Bumblebee as Goldbug. Then as Bumblebee mentions he was kinda partial to his original name, that blowhard asskissing Kup chimes in “great name Prime (Hogan)” to which Prime dubs Kup henceforth – Shitpiece!