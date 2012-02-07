The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/6/12 Is The Best In The World At What It Does

Dolph Ziggler #Triple H #Shawn Michaels #CM Punk #The Rock #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.07.12 135 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– My screencap guy bailed on me (and I’m writing this from Not My Computer, so I don’t have a reliable source for a torrent… AND WWE Fan Nation got turned into the SANTINO MARELLA SAYS FUNNY WORDS TO PEOPLE channel so so much for THOSE clips) so until I get a late-in-the-day e-mail, the pictures and such are courtesy of WWE.com. Sorry about that.

– Additional reading: UGO’s Raw Report. I would kill to be able to get up my column as efficiently as Aubrey Sitterson. It takes me four hours just to get through the Jinder Mahal parts.

– A.J. pic featured… within? Wait, what?

Please enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for February 2, 2012.

