The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/6/12 Is The Best In The World At What It Does

My screencap guy bailed on me (and I'm writing this from Not My Computer, so I don't have a reliable source for a torrent… AND WWE Fan Nation got turned into the SANTINO MARELLA SAYS FUNNY WORDS TO PEOPLE channel so so much for THOSE clips) so until I get a late-in-the-day e-mail, the pictures and such are courtesy of WWE.com.

Please enjoy the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for February 2, 2012.