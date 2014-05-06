The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/5/14: I Know What You Did Last Pay-Per-View

Pre-show notes:

– Sharing the column goes a long way. If you don’t, I’m going to hide in your backseat and try to paw at your wife!

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Keep tabs on the wrestling promotion I work (and am not on the creative team) for at InspireProWrestling.com. Our next show is in Austin on May 25. Keep tabs on the movie I made with a gold fellow from this show at MeetMeThereMovie.com. Our Texas premiere is on the 20th, and then it’s festivals around the country through October.

– I apologize in advance for both this show and this column.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 5, 2014.