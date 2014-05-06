The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/5/14: I Know What You Did Last Pay-Per-View

Pre-show notes:
I know how Kane feels in that first pic. When you get to our age, sometimes it just locks and you need to sleep on something solid to get it oiled again.
I don’t know if the black guy thing is necessarily a Rusev problem as much as it’s a “all midcard black guys are jobbers” problem.
Kofi has been on TV since 2007 and never had a moment of character development. Even when they decided he wasn’t Jamaican, he kept the Jamaican entrance and name. I’m fascinated by how static he is.
DUDE CAN JUMP!!! WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT!?
I’m really waiting for the Kofi heel turn that makes him a Best and Worst favorite for a couple of months.
I mean Rusev started out against Zack Ryder, I think there’s just an abundance of mid carders who happen to be black.
Although I would absolutely love it if this meant he was going to feud with Big E and they could have some straight up Hoss fights
That’s where my brain went too.
When you compare the percentage of black people in America to the number of black superstars it looks pretty generous for black people. What I’d like to see is a black hero in the title hunt all the time. Big E could be that guy. He’s huge, he’s friendly, great role-model and he’s got all the charisma around.
Speaking of which we need a hispanic face push too. I love ADR but he’s never gonna be a face. Try to push Sin Cara again? I don’t follow AAA or anything but maybe there’s a dignified guy that can go in the ring and cut an english promo to be had down there.
Every little kid should have a face to cheer for and it shouldn’t have to be white bread Cena by default.
You are not literally the only person in the universe who cares. I need me some “World Goes Wild.” (wooooo!)
I hope the only reason Batista changed his gear is because Randy shouted “You can’t sit with us! ” at dinner.
Personally I think Batista order his black trunks 2 sizes to small, ripped them putting them on before the match, and had to borrow someone’s red trunks. He got the right size for Monday.
Re: Santino in the battle royal.
It is canon that Santino is like an idiot savant who’s two moments of clarity come when he has a title match and when he is in an over-the-top battle royal environment. He almost won a royal rumble for god’s sake.
Let’s not forget the time he damn near became the World Heavyweight Champ at Elimination Chamber 2011.
Against Daniel Bryan, no less!
I was similarly blown away by the Mr. T video. I want them to apologize for it, because the only possible conclusion we can come to with them using the Brodus Clay Mama footage is that the people who put together and approved that video are cynical racists. That’s it. It’s disgusting that they would hear Mr. T give a speech about his mother and then think to themselves, “Hey, that reminds us of when we did that super racist minstrel show at Mania! Let’s put those two things together because they’re completely related! I’m sure everyone will have a good laugh!”
It’s the kind of thing that makes me want to quit watching the show. Fuck them.
All they had to do was show an edited version of the speech and say Happy Mother’s Day. How fucking hard is that?!
I can easily laugh at a midget TLC match, even a segment with Damien Sandow cosplaying as Magneto. And even at an insane Scooby-Doo/WWE crossover animated movie. But that Mr. T video from last night? Probably the most fucking awful thing I have seen this year on WWE television.
I loved Mr. T’s speech. He didn’t pick his audience because the speech appeared designed to be an inspirational scared-straight type deal directed at juvenile delinquents. Smarmy-WWE fans and the dudes who write the programming don’t get that at all.
So they thought they’d be hilarious and make a video that would generate a bunch of traffic on YouTube like they were schmoyoho or something.
It came off as completely petty and dickish. Nobody eats their own young the way WWE does.
I had just fast forwarded thru it and sounds like a good thing. I’m reading Shoemaker’s book and it’s made me realize how little WWE has advanced in how they portray non-white male characters.
I didn’t understand why they felt like they needed to make fun of Mr T right after inducting him into the HOF. Is it because Warrior just died and they just NEEDED to make fun of someone?
I watched the HOF not to long ago, didnt see it live, and I was actually embarrased for Mr. T. Yeah his speech was rambling but they cut him off with Kane, and then he kept saying sorry real sheepishly. Was disheartening for me. Almost sounded like a broken man would sound, the way he said sorry. I dont like feeling like that WWE. Stop it.
I knew where the video was going. Since I had DVR’ed it, I instantly hit fast forward. I still can’t bother to watch it, because not every awful thing in the world needs to be viewed.
It’s been awhile since I outright HATED a show. have to go back to last year’s show after the mania fallout show, where it became clear they were now going ot bury Ryback to Oblivion to feed Cena. I also think barrett lost a non-title match the week after winning it.
The Shield was fun, but I guess I’m spoiled. I don’t consider “fun” good enough for them. NO matter how bad the show has been, the Shield always made it entertaining to watch.
No Usos, No Paige, and The Shield match was only a B+. Have we hit the post-mania hangover now?
Batista is either not giving a fuck at all or he’s regressing and becoming a toddler again. This isn’t Evolution. It’s Devolution.
No best for Roman’s bloody mouth and almost dying in the close-up?
It would be the easiest thing in the world to turn Sheamus full heel and keep him in the main event by being bitter and jealous about Bryan’s ascension. “I beat you in 18 seconds and basically started the Yes Movement! Everything you have is because of me and I got nothing! …fella”
Dude, this! I’ve been saying this to friends of mine, even last night at the show. We all agreed, too. Sheamus/Bryan is a fantastic program — at least from purely a wrestling standpoint — why not reverse the roles? Now DB is the hero underdog and Sheamus is just a bitter and bigger villain to topple.
No. Sheamus now that he holds the US title should feud with, obvious Jack Swagger and or Rusev, and less obvious Big Show and Henry. Lets these Big guys go at it. Bring in Big E as well and let the US title be the bruiser title.
Yeah, I think he has has exactly one use in the main event scene; having another classic with Daniel Bryan and finally putting him over at a pay-per… special event. I really want a 20 minute face Bryan/heel Sheamus.
@wackazoa I’m all for Mark Henry and Big Show helping re-establish the mid-card titles, but Sheamus and DB GO every time they were paired up. There two out of three falls at Extreme Rules a few years ago is awesome. I’m with @Brad Curran here – 20-30 minutes of heel Sheamus and face Daniel Bryan gets my money.
Rusev has ridiculously tiny feet for his massive frame. When he walks he looks like he’s en pointe the whole time. After the first time I noticed this, I can never unsee it.
Antonio Alexander Langston is a GREAT wrestling name.
I’d go with Antonio Langston Alexander… ALA, And just have Teddy Long be my manager..
Episodes like this make me embarassed to admit to non-fans that I watch WWE – today’s episode was racist (the Mr.T Clip, not Zeb Colter who is comedically over the top) and misogynistic (women are vulnerable props who are utterly powerless without men). The most depressing thing is that this has been an ongoing theme in WWE for years and you’d think a global company of their standing would evolve along with the changing moral status quo of today’s more tolerant society. I watch WWE for well-told, well-performed wrestling, but morally and culutrally backwards episodes such as this one make me feel stupid for tuning in week after week, year after year. I want to continue watching because I love the business and support the performers who risk thier lives for our entertainment but now I feel like I’ve had just about enough.
It’d be interesting to see who WWE thinks they’re audience is. Unfortunately maybe we’re the minority.
“I watch WWE for well-told”
I cant help but chuckle at this. Im with you though. I watch wrestling because of spots like the Shield/Evolution Extreme Rules match with Rollins trying to kill himself for our entertainment. Or to see Paige’s DDT finisher that look legit hurtful. I’ve always been a big mark, no matter the wrestler, for moves that blur the line between real/fake. That stuff that makes my jaw drop more than most stuff “real” sports can muster.
By the way, if anyone can find a gif of Stephanie appearing in the car window to scare Brie, you will win the Internet for the day.
WWE has seemingly been making a conscious effort to make me hate Bryan since just about the moment he won the titles. He desperately needs a quality heel to wrestle for three months without opening his terrible mouth.
Supplemental best to Reigns for taking the Pedigree properly and getting his face sandpapered for it.
I’d love to see them bring Christian back for One More Match™
After Bryan gets rid of Kane, have him on Raw celebrating, and just have dickhead Christian come in and beat the crap out of him. I think they could GO.
I’ve been slowly getting back into wrestling after a 10 year hiatus, and I usually just jump into RAW while I’m watching other stuff. I’m super happy I picked last night’s awful show as the time to commit my full time to watching. I have to admit, at least 5 times I said to myself, “what the fuck am I watching?” but I stayed with it for some reason.
This RAW talked me out of getting WWE network.
That’s the beauty of the Network, though – you don’t like this week’s RAW? Switch it off and go watch a Clash of Champions (which are all available in the Vault right now!) or a Hardcore TV or even RAW or Smackdown when they were actually good.
This is the kind of episode that makes you question why you, a self-respecting adult of reasonable intelligence, actually keep watching it. Its like, we fall for this shit every year, that post-mania RAW hype. “THIS IS IT!” hypothetical commentator declaims, “THINGS ARE CHANGING FOR THE BETTER!”
and a month later we have awful angles and stories, boring matches, racism, sexism, midget jokes, and the world’s worst spinebuster(seriously, just leave Batista).
Why do we still watch this shit? What do the other peers you respect think when they see episodes like this?
I really think they should take someone that isn’t doing anything, and have them join the Wyatts. That would actually make their message seem threatening and legitimize Bray as a cult leader. Instead, we get him going against Cena, and it’s just…not working
Butttdust is a derogatory nickname for Goldust thought up by a third-grader. Probably.
I’m pretty sure cenas a fan of nitzche. he’s obviously an übermench and I feel existential despair anytime I watch him.
I still liked this show just for the little moments. Kofi’s elimination was beautiful. Oh, you want to do one of your crazy elimination-avoiding spots? How about a kick to the gut instead. Also, Lana.
Think back to years past when post-WM season meant John Cena and Randy Orton beating people for reasons for the main event. Now the main event features 6 talented as hell newer guys putting on a good show.
If they’re going to go full-on Putin love for Lana, shouldn’t she be sending her pet Brute after Darren Young? He’s black AND gay. That’s like Putin’s sweet spot of hate right there.
Does Putin hate blacks? I thought it was just liberals and gays.
He may not. I just assumed he hated everyone who didn’t look/act/believe like him.
Also, after reading yesterday’s B&W of Extreme Rules, I can’t unsee Jack Swagger as Big Macklemore and while I was looking at his amazing hairstyle last night, an analogy came to me:
Swagger:Macklemore::Brandon:Hornswoggle
There’s is not nearly enough talk about the fact that Jack Swagger’s jacket says “BIGG HOSS” (yes, TWO “G”s)
I work nights for a job that requires me to meet a deadline every night. You’d think by now I wouldn’t watch RAW via stream because of its potential to upset me and hence make my job more mentally difficult, but apparently I haven’t figured that out yet.
This episode was just awful. I’m with several others upthread in that this is one of those episodes that non-wrestling fans will stumble upon and then continue to ridicule you on why you enjoy this dumb, embarrassing fake thing that’s really racist. WWE, as a company, just continues to be one of the most backward companies out there in numerous ways, from content to creative (the main event only matters, wait…why does no one care about most of the roster?) to just mainstream exposure in general.
There just needs to be a radical shakeup in creative and tone. Period. No more idiotic mandates about how talent works and how storylines should be. Just make a goddamn wrestling show and stop being this thing that the mainstream will NEVER care about. Does this product get better once Vince passes on? Is this terrible horror movie crap HIS idea?
One quick thing: I’m definitely not a fan of the Bellas by any stretch, but I’d rather see both of them ruin women’s title storylines than listen to Brie just become DANIEL BRYAN’S WIFE and scream and scream and scream all night. That says a lot.
I need your advice, Stroudmouths (With LEatherites? I was never sure which we were going with): I just got back from being overseas for two weeks and I need to know if Extreme Rules and/or the last couple Raws are worth catching up on with the Network. Opinions?
NO.
Extreme Rules is worth watching if you skip the Cena match.
Skipping the Cena match is an advisable course of action for any and all WWE events. Sure, you’ll miss a good match once in a long while, but it will be worth it for all those other times.
i say extreme rules is worth it for skipping the cena match. unfortunately, when i tried to show my husband extreme rules on monday, he actually skipped TO the cena/wyatt match. (he’s a wyatt fanboy. no ifs, ands or buts about it.) i was kinda hoping to show him the shield/evolution match (which was a far more superior match.) but noooooo.
then again, i plan on watching smackdown again from two weeks ago: the shield destroys everything. and there was much rejoicing. (yay!)
@autumnpunk I like your style :-) that Smackdown from two weeks ago was wonderfully brilliant and awesome… enjoy the Brad Maddox segment (you will know what I’m talking about soon enough) :-)
@Miss Heather The Brad Maddox bit turned against The Shield because it was the only mindless murder they committed, like the others I get because they were due to fight but Brad wasn’t so why would they murder an innocent man if he’s innocent.
Dont watch the Cena match. EVER. It brought down the rest of the “network special” and seems to have carried over into RAW.
If nothing else, you HAVE to watch The Shield Face Evolution and Big E/Barrett. I was fine with the Kane/Bryan match but a lot of people weren’t.
Also Paige/Snuka was one of the stiffest divas matches in years. They beat the hell out of each other, and Tamina even swung Paige’s skull into the barricade, and Paige did a sunset flip powerbomb that slammed Snuka’s head off the mat. It was glorious.
How has no one discussed the worst looking spinebuster ever delivered by Big Dave during the evolution run-in? He was supposed to destroy Ambrose on the steps but instead he lightly placed him on top of them like someone putting a baby in a crib.
Is it that hard at this point to replace him with Sheamus? The story is there, he’s feuded with both Orton and HHH in the past but now because some length of time has passed he can happily join up with them to beat on a team of guys I’m not sure he’s ever gotten a victory over.
Even Cole had to stop and think about how to describe it. “Well, thats a move”
Batista just can’t win! He tried to carefully place Ambrose on the steps to keep him safe. You monsters!!!
I’m with Huells Half Brother on this one… Dave couldn’t just slam Ambrose down. Afterall Ambrose has to go to work tomorrow, while Dave will be off promoting a movie.
There’s no shortage of guys who could join Evolution to get revenge on the Shield. Well. Ryback and Sheamus are the two best candidates to take Dave’s spot, but practically everyone on the roster should hate them.
I’ll give credit to Ambrose there- he certainly tried to sell that spinebuster.
@Brad Curran Sheamus makes for a better fit than Ryback just because of his history with HHH (in case this storyline goes beyond the shield portion) and Ryback just seems to be a walking pile of skin with boulders underneath
Should be an easy sell. Sheamus was the beneficiary of the US Title battle royal and is a turd whenever he opens his mouth. Also has a built-in issue with DBry whenever things swing back around to him.
Lana gets all the bests a best could ever best for dropping an Edward Snowden reference. Lana is the freakin’ best.
Then the “don’t worry America, your secrets are safe with us!”
I still believe (I think Brandon said it yesterday) Putin’s face needs to be on the Titantron the entire match. So when the face gets in some offense, and they try to rile the crowd, they cut to a titantron of disappointed Putin. then maybe after the accolade have a smiling Putin.
If they made a Titantron animation of Putin going from scowl to smile as the Accolade was applied, it’d be my favorite thing EVER EVER EVER
Theory about names. Vince also likes the name “Chris” We had Chris Jericho, chris benoit, Chris Masters and Christian (sort of Chris) all at the same time, but yet other first names are taken away repeatedly.
Kane – “Hey Brie, I noticed your guys’ car was leaking a lot of oil. I purposely removed a wire so you couldn’t drive away and damage the eng…”
Brie – “AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! AAAAHHHH!! AAAAHHHHH! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!”
Kane – *sigh*
I like that the only we can get this story to make sense is making up funny backstories. Redshirt’s top ten comment is also top notch.
I’d say it’s just a coincidence that all the jobbers fed to Rusev have been black, but if his next opponent is a Funkadactyl, I’ll agree that there’s a problem.
I’m expecting Mark Henry is next.
Look at it this way. How else is R-Truth, Xavier Woods, or Titus gonna get on T.V? You know who else hasnt been seen in awhile? Darren Young.
Not to say it’s right, but it is the truth.
@wackazoa DY tore his ACL. Not unusual to keep an injured person off TV.
Half the roster did the NoH8 duct tape thing. They may be racist & misogynistic, but they apparently aren’t homophobic.
THIS IS JTG’S TIME TO SHINE!!
I agree. Sometimes a duck is just a duck. I’m sure Rusev moving from Truth/Woods to Kofi is less an ulterior genetic motive and more just they needed another going-nowhere bottom rung babyface to feed to him and nobody fits that description better than Kofi. Zack Ryder, maybe, but he already maxed out his allotted RAW appearances this quarter by competing in the battle royal.
If they unearth JTG for his next match or put him in there with Titus O’Neil just to show he has no allegiance but to himself, yeah there may be a problem. Right now it’s just a coincidence.
I love Zeb’s deportation list. That being said why wasn’t Rusev on that list? ( deport Lana?.oh hell no!! She stays as long as she wants.) at some point shouldn’t the ” Real American” Jack Swagger take on Rusev in a bull/ hoss match of destruction??
RVD ….good grief there were moves where literally Cesaro was carrying him because he can’t or won’t set up follow thru on moves properly.
I did find myself fast forwarding thru a lot of this episode…it just seemed really off this week.
Just when I was starting to like Brie Bella a little, that horrible shrieking in fear thing happened…ugh no!
Actually I’ll marry Lana, Paige, or Emma for their green card eligibility. I’ll take that bullet!
first of all, i HATE that “world goes wild” is NOT adam’s theme song anymore. and i had to download it to my ipod so i can get all happy and dance on my own terms (that or i could probably start playing it every time i see an adam rose entrance with the tv on mute.) seriously, WWE was STUPID to pass that up. it’s a fun song and it made the character. the soundalike is garbage.
second: WORST. RAW. EVER. i’m still butthurt over that battle royale (ambrose should have AT LEAST held the title for 14 more days. let him get to a full year as champ and THEN do this shit.) and i’m not keen on sheamus winning this. it was a dick move. ambrose basically had no chance to retain and he should have to continue his run for at least a few more weeks. (then again, i’m a shield fangirl. this raw was painful to watch at times.)
also not crazy about “alexander” being dropped from “alexander russev” either. there’s nothing wrong with full names, vince. besides, alexander russev = tough as balls name. (same can be said of antonio cesaro) hell, on the extreme rules pre-show, fella still referred to big e by his full name. so why not have the full names and then we just call wrestlers whatever the hell we want to?
and don’t get me started on that horrible mothers’ day video. whoever thought that was a great idea needs to get their ass handed to them. by their mothers.
As for Ambrose, it’s good he lost the title. He wasn’t doing anything for it and neither was it for him.
Well plus it also ruins Lana’s introduction. “The Bulgarian Brute. The Su-pear Athlete. Alexanderrrrrrr Rusev.” That was golden.
@Ironavenger6491 true, but i love year-long title reigns. i don’t know why….
@wackazoa YES! THIS EXACTLY!!!!! that intro is fantastic. now it makes me want to queue up old NXT matches and watch the intros again.
It was definitely a weird RAW. On paper, I’d love Bryan/Del Rio because I haven’t seen that in a long time. But it just felt flat. I’m wondering if Bryan match and Shield match was the wrestlers sitting around waiting for the interference? Barrett/Langston was good. They were going at it…the rest of the show is pretty much a blank for me.
The Mr. T thing was one of the most tasteless, classless, pointlessly cruel things the WWE has done in a long, long time. I hope that whoever came up with it is fired. Out of a cannon. Into the sun.
Why did Adam Rose’s music start with what sounded like a 20 second sitar solo? And why was his entourage dancing to it like it was skrillex? Am I the only one that felt like it killed his intro? Also 10 people dancing around a ring looks really lame on a night you just had a 20 man battle royal. They couldn’t throw a couple more people into the ring make it look like a real party?
There were more people in the aisle. I’m not sure why they didn’t just come in.
Adam Rose is already boring me and the shine’s come off his flashy entrance.
The only thing that save my interest is if Swagger starts teaming with his soaring eagle against Rose and his bunny.
it was a missed opportunity to not have Adam toss Swagger into the partying ringside entourage. Swagger could have then crowd-surfed, unwillingly, and been taken away from Zeb to party all night long with Adam (something a real American would despise). The weeks that ensued would see Adam luring Swagger into increasingly debaucherous situations, keeping him drunk on “lollipops” and “hungry hungry hippos” all the while Zeb tries to get Swagger back on the straight and narrow.
I can perfectly picture Swagger’s over the top, lispy screams.
If you’re going to do slapstick nonsense, at least go all the way.
Personally I don’t get why your so late to Mother’s Day. Like it was on the 30th March and it’s May and you’ve now started celebrating it? Get to the program.
So…after NXT Season 1, 18 seconds, Anger Management, Summerslam, joining the Wyatts, and being left out of the Royal Rumble it turns out all it took to get people to stop caring about Daniel Bryan was letting him live his life and get married.
Seriously, Brie Bella, folks.
[b]”but let me put it this way … how many times have you seen Daniel Bryan do that backflip off the turnbuckles and fall on his ass? Not a lot.”[/b]
I’ve said this alot. Mostly I think that since 1. I dont have 3 years invested in Bryan being my favorite wrestler & 2. I prefer heel characters, I’ve been able to see things w/ DBry without my vision being clouded by his greatness. Seriously when was the last time he has lost a match clean? When was the last time he had a match without his “flying goat” or his diving headbut? When was the last time dude wrestled a match where he wasnt portrayed as this underdog guy who has to OVERCOME ODDS?
Dude has become Cena light. Maybe it’s the way WWE writes there top babyfaces. But even his promos are Cena-like. He does his “Oh hey look guys, evil person said this, lets give him a round of applause. He’s just so funny. Hey he looks funny. Like maybe he should be wearing a skirt, he he he. Now SERIOUS FACE, Imma win cause Imma go farther than you! AHHHH”. I dont want to dislike Bryan he genuinely seems like a cool guy and he seems to work hard. Crap! Even that is like Cena……
As far as the Bray Wyatt thing. Get as far away from this feud as possible. I see guys constantly seeing their fantasy bookings/stories happen in the comments as opposed to the story that is being told. And that is why they dont seem to see this feud for what it is. Garbage. Yes the whole point of the story is that Wyatt is changing Cena. But what is being shown is no change from Cena. He cant change. Which is why the story sucks. If they ran this with Sheamus or Cesaro or Swagger or any other top mid card guy then this story works. Hell even take any guy not named Reigns from the Shield and this story works. But take Bryan and now Cena and the story doesnt work. It cant work. Just bad design.
Bryan did lose cleanly to Wyatt at Royal Rumble. He isn’t going full Cena yet. I am sadly waiting for the other foot to drop on that.
The Bray Wyatt/John Cena thing is falling apart because it’s the same “JOHN CENA IS POPULAR AND THAT IS NOT OK” spiel that 99% of heels pull against him, except Wyatt-ified. It was my worst fear after they beat him up at the Rumble, and it came to fruition the minute Bray talked about destroying his legacy. There were cool things in it, but honestly, if we really thought about it, there was no way Bray was coming out of this looking good. And WWE pointing out that people were turning against Cena would be cool if PEOPLE WEREN’T ALREADY ANTI-CENA FOR THE BETTER PART OF 11 YEARS.
Bray needed to expose Cena as the true evil. The souless embodiment of status quo that represents everything wrong with wrestling and WWE today. Not be all “ALL THE KIDS BUY YOUR GEAR, BUT NOW THEY’RE BUYING MINE, MUAHAHAHAHA!”
I still like Bray, but it’s just that this feud has done him almost zero favors, and has been exactly what it is: the typical John Cena feud. Infuriating.
I gotta be honest, if it’s the only way Daniel Bryan gets to be THE GUY for several years, I’m 100% okay with DBry getting wedged into the Cena mold. We chose him, not WWE. He’s *our* guy, and we wouldn’t let him be kept down no matter how hard WWE tried. We did this because he was, still is, and will remain the very best for a long time. So how they go about making his extended run as the top guy happen doesn’t bother me that much. We, and far more importantly DBry, already won.
“I’ve said this alot. Mostly I think that since 1. I dont have 3 years invested in Bryan being my favorite wrestler & 2. I prefer heel characters, I’ve been able to see things w/ DBry without my vision being clouded by his greatness. Seriously when was the last time he has lost a match clean?When was the last time dude wrestled a match where he wasnt portrayed as this underdog guy who has to OVERCOME ODDS? Dude has become Cena light. even his promos are Cena-like. I dont want to dislike Bryan he genuinely seems like a cool guy and he seems to work hard. Crap! Even that is like Cena…”
I always thought I was the only one.
I liked bryan as a dickbag boyfriend to AJ Lee as the heel world champion in 2011, I liked him in team hell no (and leading up to its formation with the anger management stuff) in 2012 and I liked his first half of 2013 when he was just creating match of the night after match of the night vs the shield for 6 months before beating cena at summerslam.
I think because I’m not too aligned with Bryan, and because I was so fed up with the “slow burn” ‘Mania build, I watch how the WWE handles this character with a bemused kind of disinterest. A detachment that leaves me numb. It’s frustrating because I want to rally behind him, but when I’m honest with myself, his character just leaves me feeling empty. At the end of WrestleMania 30, I just shrugged, thought, “Okay, that’s nice”. That sounds like cynicism, but it’s more like being served vanilla ice cream when you asked for mint chocolate chip. You might really like vanilla, or at least be able to recognize what’s good about vanilla.
But you had your heart set on mint chocolate chip.
Fantastic work as always.
Very negative today.
The worst part about the God awful Kane/Bryan turd is when you realize that the WWE is in this “Reality Era” yet want the audience to believe that an almost 50 year old “demon” from Hell(?) is trying to rape married women under the ring or in a car or whatever. Someone pitched this idea and it was approved by the way.
I find myself liking Bryan much less when he’s with his wife. From what I can gather from those Total Diva recaps, she’s the “not-as-awful” Bella sister, but jesus…
Like that match last week against Paige? How am I supposed to feel bad when Paige is literally the better version of her?
The problem is that for their entire existence, the Bella’s were stereotypical stuck-up heel characters who wrestled badly, cheated to win and were groupies for whoever the guest host was. Then Total Divas starts, and they decide to transfer the relationship with Bryan over into kayfabe, and that was supposed to automatically get is cheering for them?
Does WWE not know how friendship works? D-Bry is our friend. We’ve gone through this whole journey with him. Brie Bella was not around for the hard parts. In kayfabe, AJ was his girlfriend. Heck, he got left at the altar when AJ became Raw GM.
We’ve all had the friend who starts dating a girl whose reputation isn’t stellar. We’re still friends with the guy, but we don’t automatically accept the girlfriend. But the friend does things like invites the girlfriend to poker night and she asks questions all night .
That’s D-Bry. We don’t need to see Brie. Great, you’re for real married. And for real she may be an awesome chick. But her character is a horrible person and Raw is poker night with D-Bry.