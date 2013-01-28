The Best And Worst Of WWE Royal Rumble 2013

#WWE Royal Rumble #Bret Hart #Dolph Ziggler #CM Punk #John Cena #The Rock #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
01.28.13 300 Comments

Pre-show notes:

Comments, shares, likes, and especially Reddit submissions/up votes are appreciated. Pay-per-view reports take just as much time as Raw reports and get like, half the feedback, so help a brother out.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Pics and GIFs courtesy of the wonderful Casey, aka THESTINGER. Come to National Pro Wrestling Day with us and give him a high-five for his time.

– I’m trying out the commenting badges on this report, so SHARE LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SHARED BEFORE, FRIENDS.

And now, please enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Royal Rumble 2013, a thing that happened.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Royal Rumble#Bret Hart#Dolph Ziggler#CM Punk#John Cena#The Rock#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSAJ LEEALBERTO DEL RIOANTONIO CESAROBEST AND WORST OF ROYAL RUMBLEBIG E LANGSTONBIG SHOWBret HartCHRIS JERICHOCM PUNKCODY RHODESDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLERDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONGOLDUSTJACK SWAGGER OF MARSJBLJohn CenaKANEKOFI KINGSTONPRO WRESTLINGRICARDO RODRIGUEZROYAL RUMBLETHE GODFATHERTHE MIZthe rockTHE SHIELDWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP