Pre-show notes:

– Comments, shares, likes, and especially Reddit submissions/up votes are appreciated. Pay-per-view reports take just as much time as Raw reports and get like, half the feedback, so help a brother out.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Pics and GIFs courtesy of the wonderful Casey, aka THESTINGER. Come to National Pro Wrestling Day with us and give him a high-five for his time.

– I’m trying out the commenting badges on this report, so SHARE LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SHARED BEFORE, FRIENDS.

And now, please enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Royal Rumble 2013, a thing that happened.