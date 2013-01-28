Pre-show notes:
And now, please enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Royal Rumble 2013, a thing that happened.
This made my day a fraction better. Thanks Brandon.
co-signed.
This.
Fourthed. Great job.
Best & Worst is the penicillin to the the STI that Dwayne’s win last night gave me.
This.
I’m allergic to penicillin. Does that mean I get to suffer even more?
I have no doubt that cena is a hardworker, a cool guy and does great work outside of the WWE but in the ring he isn’t the best to watch with his wrestling ability. I mean if i bumping into cena in a bar i would definitely ask for an autograph or something but i wouldn’t pay to watch him wrestle especially in a main event.
so i watch replay here :) [theviral.info]
This report is the current highlight of my day.
Oh, it’s not revenge that Brandon’s after; it’s a reckonin’!
Sometime’s it feels like my whole life is a Dusty finish.
I’ve been looking forward to your thoughts on last night all morning.
I don’t know why, but I lol’d hardest at “…set to the worst music.”
Ha. Me too. And then I clicked on it. And Brandon was right.
I was thinking to myself, “It’s either Nickelback, Disturbed or Evanescence… Oh, I forgot about Saliva!”
same here XD
Drunk JBL for President or GM or Guy That Makes Matches. Whatever that position(s) is called these days.
!!!
^^^THIS
+1
There still wouldn’t be as many tag team matches as when Teddy Long was in charge.
Drunken Style JBL FTW.
Now I want a Drunk JBL Gangam Style parody.
“Nothing makes me happier right now than the idea of a Godlust/Cody Rhodes WrestleMania match finally happening.”
Now I’m just sad that there’s no character named Godlust, because I love that goddamn name.
gonna pretend that’s what he called himself during that brief time he was a pro-God type.
fantastic call.
Wasn’t Godlust an XPW champ?
No it was a gimmick Shawn Michaels tried out for a week and a half in 2005.
I heard it’s what Lex Luger is calling himself now.
I thought it was a decent PPV overall, if greatly predictable.
agreed
Nope. Predictable is fine if the wrestling is good. The wrestling was not.
“Whatever will be will IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT WILL BE”
I chortled.
Me too.
Jack Swagger of Marth costume has allowed me to come to piece with the Royal Rumble. Something good, nay great, did come of this.
Peace rather.
I got some great pics on my twitter, including Funky Warm Medina getting his ankle snapped in the Marth Lock. I’m typing up a little report to post in a few minutes at the bottom here.
I’m excited to read this report!
I for one am looking forward to when Lincoln shows up to tell me everything is gay. Terrific write up Brandon.
I wish they didn’t have Lesnar signed. I’ve been expecting him to fuck some shit up in every Punk match since he aligned with Heyman. We need you, Brock. Get off your fucking tractor.
Great article, by the way.
The lamest part is that before Lesnar can do anything interesting he has to waste his Wrestlemania match jobbing to HHH.
Also if you’re reviewing episodes of Nitro, I would request you start with the Chris Jericho man of 1004 holds one. please.
ARMBAR
THREE HANDLED MOSS COVERED FAMILY CREDENZA
Arm-BAR
RIGHT HANDED PUNCH.
LEFT HANDED PUNCH.
SHOOTING STAR STAPLE HOLD
WASHBOARD!
STANDING Armbar
THE SASKATCHEWAN
ARMBAR
SHOOTING STAR STAPLE SUPER PRESS
THE SUPER BLIZZARD
CANADIAN MAPLE LEAF!
THE SASKATCHEWAN SPINNING NERVE HOLD
ARMBARRR
I was hoping you would cover the complete non reaction for Bo Dallas and how out of everyone they could have used to spotlight NXT they used the blandest mother fucker around.
Was Percy Watson unavailable?
They should have fully embraced their slavish devotion to the past and just given us actual Maven in the Maven role. I’m sure he was available.
Given the options in the tournament for a spot in the rumble Bo was the blandest choice possible and it makes me sad he got to be there to get less of a reaction than Jinder
Hey, nothing wrong with Percy Watson, The Human Spider.
OH YEAH!
Strong agree. Even Steamboat would have been better.
I was hoping my “Rock is going to put his stamp on this match. Because you can’t mail something in without a stamp” would make the top 10, but c’est la vie. Seriously though, the Rock sucks.
That’s pretty good.
There were 6,000+ comments. More than 10 were funny!
@Lester – yeah, like at least 12!
I noted 27 funny comments but you guys probably have a higher threshold of humour than I.
I guess VKM is teh face GM and Vickie is the heel GM.
Will that mean that VKM can make impromptu tag team matches on the fly?
I dunno. He’s like The Rock only deals with IMPORTANT things. I just want Big Johnny back.
I agree with Big Johnny. Just trying to figure out the importance of random bullying Vickie Guerrero into making face matches…
I like the idea of Miz being behind Shield, but I also liked the idea of Miz being the higher power that Wade Barrett was going on about during the Nexus days, so what do I know?
That the Miz can and should be better than everything he’s doing right now.
The Miz could be the leader of Aces and 8s and it would be better than what he’s doing right now.
I’m also fine with Miz becoming the new Wolverine and joining every group on tv. I want to like him but sometimes he makes it so difficult.
^ this !
Drunk JBL is lucky he got off as easy as he did with the “interspecies romance” thing.
As I said last night, kinda strange how they can fire AW for a Kobe joke, yet THAT goes by mostly unaddressed.
It’s not the first time he’s done it. I bagged on him for dropping it into a Khali match on Raw a few weeks ago.
Can someone explain the difference between heel Vince and face Vince? And why I should cheer face Vince?
Because he’s old. And old people are sweet and a little bit racist.
That video of Del Rio celebrating with his father is the most beautiful thing. :’)
when he kissed him on the head I almost broke in tears !
THE FEELS! THEY’RE EVERYWHERE!
SO MANY FEELS.
Also, as sad as this is: we are not who the WWE is booking towards. I might have mentioned that I watched at Hooters last night but I did. And when Punk won the place (with about sixty or seventy people) was dead silent. Except for me and two other jerks cheering loudly. When the Rock won the place exploded and I died a little inside.
That’s why I’m afraid to watch a wrestling ppv in a bar. I think my love of Punk and Damien Sandow wouldn’t go over well with them.
That’s why I’m afraid to watch wrestling in a bar. My tastes in wrestling not lining up with a crowd of angry drunk people is never a safe thing.
Yeah. I went with friends once and I disagree with friends so a bar full of *those guys* would be too much (although Punk is so over in Chicago I’m okay on that front.)
A bar full of Wrestling Bros would be awesome though.
There is ONE way to redeem last night: new Dangerous Alliance with Heyman managing Punk, Brock, the Shield, and Mad-ox in full Beef Mode. Three-way dance for the title at Wrestlemania.
All that gets us is Cena squashing Punk, Brock The Shield and Maddox on the reg.
Unfortunately, Heyman will probably be getting fired by Vince during the “performance review” tonight.
Devil: You know that’s coming though. The only way The Shield doesn’t eventually get buried by Cena is if he’s their leader. Or if they all die before he can get to them.
I was so hoping that Kofi was going put Tensai in a sleeper, knock him out face-first on the ground and crawl over his lifeless dumb body back into the ring.
Pogo-chair sucked.
Very stupid. Could have done much better.
Mars has some pretty strict parking laws
Everything is a red zone. HAAAYYOOOO
The Del Rio video was great. Nice write up Brandon as usual.
Brandon, thank you for doing this. Especially with the Rumble AND Raw.
Brandon – I agree with your sentiment re: The Rock, there were a number of ways to put Rock over without making Punk look stupid but instead they just went with the easy out. I actually would’ve loved the “restart the match” speech, followed by Punk hitting G2S and winning.
The thing is – up until the final 5 minutes of the match, Rock had done a better job of making Punk look good then Cena ever had — and then they just washed it all away. Nobody will remember that Punk dominated like 80% of that match because Rock hit a spinebuster/people’s elbow and Punk was dead.
I get hating on Cena. But Money in the Bank ’11 made Punk into a main eventer on the level of Cena and Orton. Cena made Punk look like a billion dollars that night.
SHough is right, Cena totally made Punk as an in-ring guy.
Arguably, Cena’s only WWE match where he performed as a competent wrestler since his first matches with Angle and Jericho.
Cena has always been competent in-ring performer. Don’t get it twisted. Always.
@ DocZeus, this is where you and I will have to respectfully disagree.
Cena/Umaga is a legit top 10 favorite match ever for me.
Thing is, Cena used to actually wrestle. He just has gotten lazy with his own 5 moves of doom. But when he debuted he was pretty good in ring.
It was just an eh event all round. Never mind Jorn winning the Rumble, even if Ziggler had picked up Ryback, Sheamus and Cena and threw them into the sun it would have been a bad hour or so.
The best Rumbles have some sort of story strand running through it. The closest we got was Ziggler and it was pretty much ignored until the end. The worst Rumbles are always the ones where WWE throw up their hands and go for the “mass of humanity” card.
Rock and Punk put on a pretty damn good match btw
This is all HHH’s fault. This would have all ended much better if Lesnar came out and kicked hte shit out of Rock Bane-style and broke him.
The bright side: I think Punk/Taker has potential to be really awesome. And I would have much rather seen Cena/Ryback at WM. I may be in the minority but I loved Cena/Batista from WM 26 and any chance to recreate that is fun in my book
When they restarted the match I looked over at my friend Doug and sadly said, “putting my smile away for the duration of the PPV”.
“Who wants to read about how much I love The Cat? Because I f**king love The Cat.”
I do. Because, I do too.
Yep. Ms. Kitty was the best…
Wait…
We’re talking about Ernest Miller, aren’t we? He was good too…
My hopes were so high when “Somebody Call My Momma” played during the Rumble but the I remembered Brodus and I died a little inside.
Now HIT MY MUSIC!!
I second/third this, whatever. Ernest Miller was my Royal Rumble surprise entrant prediction somewhere else.
A Brodus/Cat feud would be money.
Did you know that he’s a 3 time world karate champion?
I can’t decide if I’d rather Brandon review vintage, high-quality Nitro or the awful late-stage Nitros.
I think he should alternate.
The “Tigress, touch my belt” references alone would be of the most glorious…
I wish they were doing the whole “figure four and ric flair like” thing with Dolph Ziggler. Hes the new ric flair. The WCW version that gets shit on by hogan version, but ric flair none the less.
I agree, I feel like Ziggler captures the true nature of Flair but in a modern fashion. Miz is more like a modern day Rick Martel… but worse. Yes, worse than Rick Martel.
According to “sources”, Ziggler was supposed to get the Flair push (including possibly being managed by Flair), but for unknown reasons the push was given to Miz instead.
In short, this is why I’m a misanthrope.
Yeah, gotta agree with DevilDinosaur. Of wrestlers from that time, Zigglesworth is much closer to Martel than Flair. And Miz is much more Flair-like, bad Rob Liefeld misinterpretation though he may be.
I can’t be the only one who noticed that the Rock’s spinebusters were horrible, right? He got no lift.
Oh brother… we’re nitpicking the lift on spinebusters now? Yeah, Punk’s flying elbow really sucked too… it was a really entertaining match with a nonsensical ending. Lets just leave it at that.
PUNK SANDBAGGED HIM~
It was just noticeable, that was all.
@Jack – if I was the guy who was basically told 6 months ago that I’d be dropping the belt to a star from yesteryear who only shows up when he has a movie to promote, then I’d sandbag him too. Make the prick earn it.
When can we start getting mad that Daniel Bryan is getting a huge reaction to everything he does yet it looks like he’s still not going to be doing anything interesting during Wrestlemania season? Don’t get me wrong, the Team Hell No stuff has been way more entertaining than it has any right to be but I think it’s about run its course and it looks like they’re just planning on beating that horse dead for the next couple of months.
I guess I’m just disappointed that, after the incredible year that D-Bry has had, it’s probably going to culminate at Mania in either a Team Hell No break-up match (kinda boring) or a 6-minute glorified squash match where they retain or regain the tag belts.
They have to pull the trigger on the break up with the blowoff match at Wrestlemania, right?
The real problem is that DBD is a comedy figure. And ESPECIALLY in the WWE funny doesn’t equal money.
It won’t happen but I would take Daniel Bryan versus ‘Taker at Mania with Kane trying to torn between his brother and his best friend in the world.
I think you can’t get mad. These are the dark months. If he’s still carrying the tag division after Mania then maybe.
Gawd I just had happy flashbacks of D-Bry getting pulled out a chamber last year by The Big Show……… that was such a good run…..
If they do the whole brother vs brother with Cody and Goldust, they can call it the Rhodes to Wrestlemania.
This we demand.
+ 100
Dusty better be the special guest referee!
This was not their first meeting in a Royal Rumble match. The outcome was the same as the first time too, except Goldy only lasted a couple minutes before Cody disposed of him the first time.
I too look forward to watching the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro…
*autotunes to Monday Nitro*
Also, does this mean I get my Mark badge?
Brandon, would you give a best, a worst, or a best/worst for every time Schiavone used the fabled “Greatest Moment In The History of Our Sport” bit?
maybe just keep a running count
After watching this last night, I just felt defeated. I saw it all coming but when it all happened, I still wasn’t ready for it.
I know that feel, bro …
They really need to quit toying with my goddamn heart and bring back Mizark already.
Rumour is he was officially cleared to compete yesterday. Today’s raw could be likely!
Did anyone else notice the Rocky was reading off of cue cards for his ADVERSITY promo?
No. I was busy being INSPIRED.
Then I guess the one adverse challenge he didn’t face was illiteracy.
Unfortunately, Cena was too busy winning the Royal Rumble to point that out…
Rocky’s been reading off cues since he came back for last year’s Wrestlemania
It’s what he spent that seven dollars on.
We muted the TV, and double checked our Rumble scorecards/pool.
wasn’t surprised by that … he has been doing it since his return in 2011 …
Not surprising, but I still loved it because, because Dusty, and because Rocky was so completely unhinged and fumbled through most of it.
I will be fine with Abraham Lincoln as long as it results in a beard off with Daniel Bryan
Raw Roulette should include a death option… I’m hoping for it.
who are your top 10 (if not 10 then at least 5) that you wanna see get that stipulation?
In no particular order : Miz, Kofi Kingston, Santino, Horswoggle, Random Referee. (I would say Lawler but it’s too soon I think and preferably all murders are performed by the Shield)
Best: Cody changing trunks before the Royal Rumble; it honestly looked like when he came out he had just managed to run to the ramp as he pondered whether the blue trunks were too much or if they made his eyes pop that much more.
^^^THIS
(and the blue trunks were fab)
Also the case for Cesaro.
Does Cena or Rock turn heel, or are we in for 8 weeks of them trying to out cool guy each other again? Because I might… and that’s a really big might… be able to get behind the Rock coming out tonight saying wrestling is stupid and he’s taking the belt back to hollywood where all the cool people are.
Followed by a tearful Vince begging Rock, “take me with you!”
NYC is notoriously anti-Cena and pretty pro-Rocky, so I don’t know if they could roll with Rock as the bad guy.
They both turn heel, get extremely confused and just beat each other to death.
That would be a storyline I could get behind. Because two months of Cena getting his Groove back is going to kill me.
We’re going to get at least one night where they take turns hitting their finishers on Punk, because we can’t have nice things.
CM Punk is their Rickety Cricket and they are gonna teabag him until he’s a homeless priest.
When Punk said “You don’t get to win” he was really speaking to all of us.
@Raven totally worth it if we get a scene in a dogpound.
As awesome as a 2003-era Hollywood Rock would be, they won’t turn Rock heel with all of these movies coming out. Cena will be booed out of WM, and it will be glorious.
To be honest, Cena is technically already a heel. If everyone who isn’t a 5 year old hates the guy and boos him, that pretty much makes him a heel.
My favorite part of the show had to be Ricardo’s giddy “EEEEE!” when he saw Bret Hart backstage. Because I would react the same way.
I did react the same way, alone, in my dorm room. I was skyping though so my step-dad was also squeeling with joy.
I can’t believe I only got to tune in for the WWE championship match. Mind you, I don’t mind missing hilarious prop joke antics with the Big Show, but Rhodes vs. Rhodes?? Jericho’s back? Kofi Kingston getting popped in the face for being ridiculous? These were the moments I’ll treasure, captured in gif form.
Seriously, I will take the Rock’s standard issue walk-ins to be “the Champ” if I get a Golddust vs. Cody Rhodes match at Wrestlemania as that whole family has wanted for years.
Brandon, I’m so glad that you keep writing this stuff. Usually when I watch a PPV or a RAW I’d like to know what you thought right away, but since I have to wait for the column, I check out bleacher report first. And then those assholes write stuff like “Why The Rock winning was a good decision!” Because “this business” and “buyrates”.
Why the f*** should we care how many people watch wrestling? Bleacher report makes me wanna bleach bleacher reoports asshole. I’m mad and sad, but fortunately there’s one wrestling writer I can agree with. I probably wouldn’t keep watching wrestling if it wasn’t for the B&W columns.
before I even start reading anything, I just wanna comment to get another badge !
I guess this didn’t work after all … about 10 comments already and no badges ;_: