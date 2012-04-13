The Catholic League Is Irate With Kate Upton

I’m running double duty between here and FilmDrunk today, so I apologize if I splash a little movie news over here, but this story involves Kate Upton, the 2011 With Leather Celebrity Sports Fan of the Year, so it’s entirely relevant. In this case, Upton is the target of the ire of the Catholic League’s Bill Donohue, who says that he doesn’t appreciate the way that Upton and other actors portray nuns in the Farrelly brothers’ Three Stooges, which also stars Dwight Howard and makes this doubly relevant.
“In the 1950s, Hollywood generally avoided crude fare and was respectful of religion. Today it specializes in crudity and trashes Christianity, especially Catholicism. Enter the The Three Stooges. This movie is not just another remake: it is a cultural marker of sociological significance, and what it says about the way we’ve changed is not encouraging,” wrote Donohue. “…the TV show never mocked nuns or showed infants urinating in the face of the Stooges. The film does.” (Via EW)
Donohue’s real beef seems to be with comedian Larry David, who also plays a nun in the movie, but I can’t get past the idea that he believes that Upton dressed as a nun is disrespectful to religion. If anything, Upton’s Sister Bernice makes me want to actually convert to Catholicism.
But until that happens, I’m going to create my own church that is dedicated to worshipping Upton. And probably Mila Kunis, too. We’ll be inclusive, like the Ancient Greeks. Those guys knew how to worship in bulk.
“Dear fully-developed adult-looking woman: How dare you make us question our sexuality?”
-the catholic church
As a Catholic, I find this amusing because the nuns I know are irreverent and focused on things like social justice, ending poverty and helping immigrants. They don’t have the time to worry about how they’re depicted in a movie. I wish the Catholic League would follow in the lead of the women they’re “protecting.”
Same here, Maggie. My aunt’s a nun and unlike self-appointed Super Catholic Bill Donohue, she’s focused on the stuff that actually matters.
As a Catholic, I’d like to invite Bill Donohue to help himself to a chalice full of Shut the Fuck Up.
The thing is, the Catholic League has no real official affiliation the with the RCC. It is just a handful of old people that have made a life decision to act offended at everything just to make themselves feel relevant.
I know a priest that works for the Archdiocese of New York’s PR department (I forget it’s actual name). He told me they had no intention of getting upset over a crappy movie no one is going to see anyway.
They should have stuck to a historical depiction of the church and shown priests flocking the orphanage to diddle the adolescent stooges.
I’m more pissed they decided to mock something as irrelevant as the Catholic church…Actually, I’m more pissed they decided to even make this movie at all.
I believe these would be better remakes:
[www.imdb.com]
Enjoy it now sports fans. Upton’s gonna be a saggy buck70 in about five years.
Yeah, I think we are enjoying it.
Guess I’ll be ordering about all of the movies on this list:
[www.imdb.com]
I guess I will be purchasing many on this list:
[www.imdb.com]
Sooooooooooo, I guess those did make it; they did not register when I made the comment.
You know who SHOULD be offended by this movie? EVERYONE. Who the F thought there was demand for a three stooges movie? A FARRELLY BROTHERS Three Stooges movie. For shame Hollywood, you filthy whore, for shame.
Shouldn’t they be more offended at you know, like…nuns in porn?