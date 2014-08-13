The Cowboys And Raiders Got Into A Massive Brawl At A Joint Practice

I don’t know how common joint practices are in the NFL, but I can tell you most sincerely they won’t continue much longer. Yesterday at a joint practice in California, the Cowboys and Raiders got into a massive brawl that spilled over into the crowd. At one point, a fan hit a Cowboys player with a helmet. He responded in kind with what appears to be a punch. This was like a tame version of the Palace Brawl.
According to Deadspin, the fight was one of many that broke out during practice. Here’s another angle from the crowd. Definitely looks a fan jacks #20 in the head.
[SportsCenter]
Fans shouldn’t be allowed at practices. Any fan that assaults a player should be permanently banned from all professional sports stadiums for life.
Exactly
Joint practices, I believe, are very common.
They used to be but, due to the new rules limiting the amounts of full contact practices during preseason, it doesn’t happen as much. Green Bay hasn’t done a joint practice in years.
And I know the Lions haven’t done one in awhile.
