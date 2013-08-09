The Duck Dynasty Guys Are Making Duck Calls From The Remains Of Toomer’s Oaks

08.09.13 3 Comments

Back in 2011, an Alabama fan named Harvey Updike, with sons named Crimson and Bear (ROLL TIDE), was arrested for poisoning the legendary oak trees at Toomer’s Corner, and earlier this year he was sentenced to at least six months in jail. In April, Auburn fans “rolled the oaks” one final time to celebrate the legacy of their favorite trees, as the school had no choice but to remove the dead remains, because of the fact that it was pretty depressing. Of course, it would have looked awesome on Halloween, but I guess that’s not the point.

Now, though, it appears that true, diehard Auburn fans might be able to own a lasting piece of Toomer’s Oaks, as the school – or someone who purchased the tree – has commissioned the stars of A&E’s Duck Dynasty to fashion a limited number of duck calls from the remains of the trees. All you have to do is fork over about $1,000 to get yours.

Duck Dynasty Auburn

Whether or not that’s true, I’m not positive, but one guy who responded claims that it’s not only true, but that we should expect “interesting things to come.” I’m still not sure which is crazier: purchasing a piece of poisoned wood for $1,000 or tattooing an image of the tree over a large portion of your back. But hey, nobody ever called sports fans rational.

Meanwhile, one Alabama fan also weighed in on the possibility of these duck calls being made and sold.

Bama fan

Roll Tide.

