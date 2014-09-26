The Lions’ Matthew Stafford Was Stranded On A Highway This Morning When A Bridge Collapsed

Last year, Detroit Lions WR Nate Burleson broke his arm in a car accident after trying to save a pizza from falling in the passenger seat. Earlier this week, TE Joe Fauria hurt his ankle in a bizarre injury when he tripped in his own house. This morning, QB Matthew Stafford just missed an insane bridge collapse on his way to practice.
If you’re wondering what team in the NFL’s cursed, well…
Via Detroit News:
“We received a call at about 6 a.m. that some type of waste hauler had hit the pedestrian overpass with its boom up,” Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said. “It struck the overpass and knocked out the entire structure. No one was on the overpass or driving beneath it at the time. The driver has been taken to a local hospital.”
Cross said the driver later died at the hospital.
Hundreds of people were stranded on the highway, including Matthew Stafford. Here he is wandering around aimlessly at the scene (via Brad Galli).
…this better not screw up his fantasy stats on Sunday…
I hear you, man.
Although the possible absence of Calvin Johnson might as well be the fantasy football equivalent of a collapsing overpass.
can’t get much worse than they were last week.
If the lack of a Superbowl appearance’s wasn’t enough then this should prove without a shadow of a doubt, that God hates the Detroit Lions.
He really does.
Hey! @Munkee @Andy Isaac They won yesterday! :-) I like that Andy is here posting about Detroit stuff.
Is this the most Lions thing ever, Andy? Or have we learned our lesson from yesterday’s Mets post?
Stephen Tulloch tearing his ACL and going on IR while mocking Aaron Rodgers’ championship belt/discount double check is still the most Lions thing ever and will likely remain so for quite some time.
If it was a Browns player he would’ve been under the overpass.