The Lions’ Matthew Stafford Was Stranded On A Highway This Morning When A Bridge Collapsed

Last year, Detroit Lions WR Nate Burleson broke his arm in a car accident after trying to save a pizza from falling in the passenger seat. Earlier this week, TE Joe Fauria hurt his ankle in a bizarre injury when he tripped in his own house. This morning, QB Matthew Stafford just missed an insane bridge collapse on his way to practice.

If you’re wondering what team in the NFL’s cursed, well…

Via Detroit News:

“We received a call at about 6 a.m. that some type of waste hauler had hit the pedestrian overpass with its boom up,” Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said. “It struck the overpass and knocked out the entire structure. No one was on the overpass or driving beneath it at the time. The driver has been taken to a local hospital.” Cross said the driver later died at the hospital.

Hundreds of people were stranded on the highway, including Matthew Stafford. Here he is wandering around aimlessly at the scene (via Brad Galli).