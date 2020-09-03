It’s been nearly 20 years since Mike “The Miz” Mizanin left the loft on the Real World: Return to New York and made his way to the squared circle. Since then, he’s become a world champion in WWE, taken on a lead role on the movie screen, and most recently, become the host USA Network’s Cannonball.

Ahead of the Cannonball season finale on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, Miz spoke to Uproxx Sports about the show, his journey to fulfilling a childhood dream in WWE, and how winning the WWE title isn’t his favorite run as a professional wrestler.

“I felt like (Cannonball) could be something big,” Miz says. “When we were starting to air it, NBC liked it so much that not only were we going to air it on USA, but they were going to air it on NBC. This is big enough to be a network broadcast show. Then, hearing the response on Twitter and people coming up to me in the airport. People really enjoy it. It’s something we all need with all the drama and conflict going on in this world. People need an escape to just laugh, even if it’s just for an hour. I think Cannonball has been giving them that.”

Allowing people to escape their own lives and step into his is something Miz has become accustomed to. Just a kid from Parma, Ohio, Miz is living his reality television dreams. And it all started with getting the call to come on the Real World.

“If it wasn’t for reality tv, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” Miz says. “If it wasn’t for the Real World, I wouldn’t have the confidence to leave Parma, Ohio and move to Los Angeles. If I didn’t get picked to go there and go through the experiences on the Real World and the challenges after that for MTV, I don’t know where I would be today. The first challenge, my winnings paid for the first year of wrestling school. I was in wrestling school, I was in acting school, I was in improv class. I spent all my money to get the tools to get me to where I wanted to be and that is a WWE superstar.”

For Miz, joining WWE was a lifelong dream that has evolved into his variety of onscreen roles. His secret to that success is simply being open-minded to opportunities and literally saying yes to everything.

“I remember when I first started in WWE and no one wanted to do media on Mondays because Monday is Monday Night Raw and you want to be fresh and ready,” Miz says. “I said if I need to wake up at 5 a.m., I’ll do media interviews all morning. Honestly, it was just to freshen up my speaking ability. I would find things I would say on the radio and think this would be good for WWE. It got me comfortable in front of the live mic.”

That comfort has transitioned into staring roles in films like the Marine III, hosting shows like Cannonball and taking advantage of opportunities on WWE programming like Talking Smack — which gives him the chance for “real conversations on real experiences” that he believes people “need,” in large part because it’s a two-way street. For Miz, Talking Smack is a chance for him to give and receive advice in discussions with others in the WWE locker room.