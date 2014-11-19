The Niagara Women’s Basketball Team Was Stranded In A Snowstorm For 24 Hours

The National Guard was deployed in Buffalo yesterday after a snowstorm dumped as much as 70 inches in some areas. The storm is responsible for the death of six people, many of whom tried to dig themselves out. The storm also left motorists stranded on roads for almost 24 hours.
At 2 A.M. Tuesday morning, a bus carrying the Niagara women’s basketball team got stuck in the snow. A few hours turned into 12 hours, then 18 hours, then well, you get the idea. Players began live tweeting the ordeal.
“We have snacks, some granola bars and pretzels,” Faustin said. “We found six bottles of water and have been rationing it. We thought we’d be here for a couple hours and a couple of hours turned into 12 hours. It’s now 24 hours.”
In the wee hours of Wednesday morning the team was finally rescued. #PRAYFORBUFFALO
[ABC News]
Not to minimize the effect that batshit weather can have on people and the danger it can put them in… but “keep us in your prayers?” People knew where you were. You had cell phone reception. You were always going to be fine.
So, did they resort to eating each other?
Also, running out of water? You have a goddamn endless supply right outside the bus.
PPS: If god dumped all that snow and stranded you, I don’t think he is going to listen to your prayers and unstrand you.
Yeah, this is only news if the forwards and centers started feasting on the point guards.
There will one day be an adult movie about this event. And ho boy, there will most definitely be eating eachother. . . .
Four posts down to see if this joke was made. Four posts. FOUR!
Points deducted for no soccer team jokes. Points deducted for not saying that the porn flick would be called the Donna Party and all characters would be named Donna.
Did they establish a feudal system and elect leaders?
Also, how did they decide who to eat? Worst player? Smallest player? Equipment manager?
Was there enough toilet paper? And to revisit a previous discussion, I hope none of the centers/forwards are stand-up wipers. That would probably be a tight fit in a bus bathroom.
They have good survival fundamentals
The good question is how many of these girls were raped by Bill Cosby?