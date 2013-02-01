The NRA Thinks You Should Probably Kill Doug Flutie

Gun control debates are at an all-time high. Some people think we should regulate guns to keep bullets from flying out of them and murdering people. Others think guns are our constitutional right, the last thing standing between us and Barack Obama sending drones shaped like British soldiers to our doors to forcibly remove our freedom. Others still wish social media didn’t exist so they wouldn’t have to hear what every person they have ever met thinks should be done about guns.
Back in September, the NRA-ILA — the National Rifle Association’s “lobbying arm,” the Institute for Legislative Action — published a fact sheet alerting gun owners to persons and organizations with an anti-gun stance. Now, this isn’t the most up-to-the-minute breaking news thing I’ve ever shared, but as a person who does not have a Google alert set up for PEOPLE WHO PUBLISH LISTS OF THEIR ENEMIES ON THE INTERNET, I was surprised at some of the names.
Here, I’ll let them explain what this is.
The following organizations have lent monetary, grassroots or some other type of direct support to anti-gun organizations. In many instances, these organizations lent their name in support of specific campaigns to pass anti-gun legislation such as the March 1995 HCI “Campaign to Protect Sane Gun Laws.” Many of these organizations were listed as “Campaign Partners,” for having pledged to fight any efforts to repeal the Brady Act and the Clinton “assault weapons” ban. All have officially endorsed anti-gun positions.
Included on the list: harmless-as-humanly-possible Doug Flutie, former NBA star Rick Fox, MLB journeyman common Mike Torrez, Vinny By God Testaverde and tennis great John McEnroe. The NRA felt it was important for you to know that DOUG FLUTIE thought gun-control was a possibility, so that you could stop loving him. Or whatever. I’m not sure what the actual purpose of the list is. It has BOYZ II MEN on it. Did somebody weigh the importance of their guns against how much they liked ‘On Bended Knee’?
I’m not sure how many Billboard hits the NRA has, but it certainly doesn’t measure up to the number oneyest song of all time. Boys 2 Men 1 The NRA 0
I noticed that the list contained a bunch of orgs that clean up the mess created by bullets contacting flesh and bone.
American Nurses Association: Cleaning up bullet riddled babies is hard work that makes us sad, and we’d like to do it less.
NRA: FUCK YOU!
It was impressive how many organizations of doctors and nurses were on there. A lot of trauma surgeons. What’s their beef with the NRA?
I was impressed they listed all the religious organizations and police associations. Not sure pointing out that ministers and cops are against you does your side much good.
It’s good to be reminded every once in a while what the NRA is all about. They’re not about safeguarding your right to own and possess a gun. They want as many people as possible to be able to buy the guns and ammunition of the companies they represent (and whose executives make up the entirety of the board at the NRA).
Listen to what the NRA and Wayne LaPierre say and then whisper to yourself, “does that mean more people will buy more guns?” The answer will always be yes. ALWAYS.
Daily Show ran a clip last night showing that the NRA was sane in the 90s, advocating for background check and other sane ways of regulating guns.
Something happened in the last 15-20 years that made them dive right off the deep end.
Many will go off the deep end when there are massive profits to be had.
And of course Richard Dean Anderson is on there.
That dude can make a nuclear bomb out of a paper clip and a can of Diet Sprite. What about the rest of us, MacGyver?! How are we supposed to protect ourselves from Obama’s hjackbooted thugs when they come to force us to turn gay and/or Muslim?!? HUH?!?!
Stories about the NRA enrage me, so thanks for the chuckle.
The Kansas City Chiefs are on there? What’s their complaint about a culture of readily accessible handgu–
Oh, right.
I laughed out loud more than I should have. Fantastic, Otto Man. Sorry about your team tragedy and them constantly sucking.
Stallone is on that list. Bullet-To-The-F***ing-Head Sylvester Stallone is on that list. That’s just beautiful.
The presidents of MTV and Nickelodeon are “national figures”?
Ed Koch is on that list. Watch out Doug!
I knew a guy in college that went to high school with Doug Flutie and hated him with a burning hatred as hot as the sun. He openly stated that he wanted to kill him.
The reason? A female classmate he was obsessively “in love” with was Doug’s steady GF (and future wife).
This guy was mentally disturbed and had “psycho murder stalker” written all over him. Fortunately, he was a weak little dweeb who would’ve lost to my little sister in a fight.
When I think about people who should never touch a gun, he’s on the top of the list.
Of course, it makes no difference. If he was driving through the Natick Mall parking lot and saw Doug, he’d probably just run him over.
Seriously Pam Dawber? That must have required some serious research. NaNu Nanu!
I first read the title as:
“The NRA Thinks You Should Probably Kill Doug Funnie”
Almost had a panic attack…
Doug Flutie is such a hypocrite. Americans know him for that one famous play where he scored using the SHOTGUN formation. But what kills more than guns in America? Cars. Did you know Doug Flutie made a living killing the other team by using his wheels? No? Well, no you do. Doug Flutie is a vehicular homicide enthusiast.
Fun fact: When Flutie played for the BC Lions, one of his closest friends was my aunt’s next door neighbor. Once I was outside on the front lawn just throwing the football around in the air by myself when Flutie came out his friend’s house on his way to practice. We threw the ball around for about 3 minutes before he left. One of the greatest moments of my life.
TL/DR: I’d die for that man.
I call bullshit. Doug didn’t score. Gerard Phelan did.
Also, Doug was under center, NOT in a shotgun formation.
Liar, liar, pants on…. HEY! PUT ON SOME PANTS, YOU SICK PERV!!!
you know, when your “enemies list” is that long, maybe you should re-think your worldview. #themoreyouknow
