The Olympic Channel’s Five Rings Films Series Continues With Peter Berg’s ‘The People’s Fighters’

#Boxing #Documentaries
Presented By
The Olympic Channel

The Olympic Channel just premiered the second installment of their Five Rings Films series, The People’s Fighters, which is helmed by acclaimed director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and produced by Mike Tollin (Varsity Blues, ESPN’s 30 or 30) and Frank Marshall (Jurassic World). In the film, interviews and archival footage help tell the story of a Cuban Olympic boxing program that has sustained success for 50 years.

Only the United States (114) has won more Olympic boxing medals than Cuba (73), which is impressive considering the current Cuban population is below 12 million people. It’s even more impressive when considering Cubans didn’t begin competing in Olympic boxing competitions until 1960, while the U.S. participated in boxing in nine Olympic Games prior to that.

Cuba’s boxing program quickly emerged as a powerhouse, with Teófilo Stevenson winning gold medals in the heavyweight division in the 1972, 1976, and 1980 games, one of only three men to accomplish such a feat. Since then, fellow Cuban heavyweight Felix Savon has joined him in that exclusive group, continuing the legacy of excellence in Cuban boxing.

The People’s Fighters is the second in a five-film series on the Olympic Channel that will take a deep-dive into a different story, moment, or movement in Olympic history. The Nagano Tapes, the first film in the Five Rings Films series, looks at the 1998 Czech Republic hockey team’s gold medal run in the first year of NHL players being allowed to participate in the Olympic Games.

The People’s Fighters is available online at OlympicChannel.com on May 31

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boxing#Documentaries
TAGSboxingCUBADocumentariesPETER BERGthe Olympic Channelthe olympics

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 6 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP