The Raptors Gave Away Drake Lint Rollers To 1,200 Very Lucky Fans

The big news of last night’s Game 5 between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets in what has been not only an incredible first round series, but also the start of a wonderful new rivalry, was that the Raptors started the 4th quarter with a 22-point lead and barely – and I mean BARELY – won the game 115-113. The Nets put up 44 points in the 4th, and Jonas Valanciunas was on the verge of being responsible for one of the most hilariously stupid goaltending calls in NBA history, but it all worked out for the Raps, and now the Nets have to worry about staying alive for a Game 7.

But the fun news from last night’s Raptors win was the very special giveaway that 1,200 fans benefited from, as the team handed out limited edition Drake lint rollers to commemorate the dumbest “news” story of these playoffs thus far, and possibly ever. I still stand by my prediction that Drake will come out for his hosting gig at the ESPYs, use a lint roller on his shirt or pants and then toss it to the crowd, but for now, this will have to do for the best response to an otherwise really dumb thing.