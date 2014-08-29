The Refs Had A Real Awkard Moment During The Temple-Vandy Game

Senior Editor
08.29.14 4 Comments

Everything about the Temple-Vandy game was weird. The score, the blowout and wait, Vandy lost by 30 points? To Temple? At home? That’s not very SEC of them. But whatever, let’s move on to something else and no, I’m gonna need some time to process this.

(*10 minutes later)

Ok, now that we got that out of the way, let’s talk about this bizarre incident during the 2nd quarter. According to the officiating crew, Vanderbilt was in violation of a jersey rule because of their “Anchor Down” logo. As a result they’d be docked a timeout per quarter.

But wait, there’s more. A member of the Vandy staff then went and printed an email from the SEC, saying they had permission. Here’s the whole awkward exchange.

Let this be a lesson to all of us—don’t delete emails. Ever. They could come in handy one time. They could save your team from three timeouts in the middle of an embarrassing blowout and HAHA Vandy. Like it even mattered.

[SportsCenter]

