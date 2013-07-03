The Road To UFC 162: Anderson Silva Isn’t Really Sure If He Could Beat Jon Jones

One of my favorite things about the week leading up to any huge UFC championship fight is the eventual random quote that has nothing to do with the fight at hand and completely distracts everyone. Specifically, it’s the chatter about superfights, and the questions are brought up any time that Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva are about to fight, because we want to see the three of them dip their hands in glue and roll them around in Gummy Bears before having an all-out three-way brawl for a super title.

This week, the questions were directed at Silva, as he prepares for his upcoming title defense at UFC 162 in Las Vegas, against the No. 1 contender Chris Weidman, who is expected to win, according to every fighter that Dana White has talked to. On yesterday’s installment of UFC Tonight, Silva was asked once again if he thinks he could beat UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in a superfight, because let’s forget about the upcoming biggest fight of the year for a moment.

“My opinion is this: I’ll fight Jon Jones, all the guys from my class, all the guys that work in the UFC – all the fighters,” Silva said on Tuesday’s new edition of UFC Tonight. “I respect all the fighters. I respect Jon Jones. I respect Chris Weidman, but I’m here for working. “I’m not scared of Jon Jones, or Chris Weidman or whoever. I’m here to fight. That’s it. It’s simple.” (Via USA Today)

Of course, on Monday, when the question was also asked, Silva said that he didn’t think that he could beat Jones, so it’s nice to see that he was a little more confident on Tuesday. Perhaps today he thinks he could take on Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks at the same time, and tomorrow he’ll wish that he had starred in White House Down. By Friday, he’ll be bench-pressing Buicks, and on Saturday he’ll be all set to face Weidman.

And lose, of course. Because everyone thinks Silva is going to lose. Especially if Weidman is learning from Steven Seagal, as portrayed in these Ultimate Fighter Cartoons…