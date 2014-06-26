The Royals Let This Boy Throw Out The First Pitch Before Chopping All Of The Onions

While Tim Lincecum may be the man of the hour on MLB.com for throwing the second no-hitter of his career today, he still can’t hold a candle to the stars of one of the day’s other most popular videos. This one comes to us courtesy of the Kansas City Royals, who yesterday invited a boy named Austin Sides to live the dream and throw out the first pitch before the team would take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. What Austin didn’t know, though, was that his father and Air Force Major Robert Sides had returned from active duty to catch that first pitch. And yes, it was definitely better than 50 Cent’s effort.
As I’ve always been an unapologetic sucker for these videos, I have to say that I never thought there was a way to take the emotional effect to a new level. But having a kid unknowingly play catch with his father? Damn, Royals, that’s a gamechanger.
Onions! So many damn onions!
[sniff] stupid dusty onions.
Onions and spaghetti.
at what point are people going to realize that something like this is up? if you get called or asked to randomly throw out a pitch or do anything at an event, chances are someone is home.
very cool nonetheless
What really does it is the kid’s unabashed emotion. I mean, damn.
Right in the feels…
Aww man ya’ll. Awww mannnnnn….Aw man.
You seem like a well adjusted person. And by “well adjusted”, I mean “insufferably douchy”.
I can’t be tripping feels at work!
Today I learned
being in the armed forces for whatever reason = terrible parent