The University Of Toronto Is Basically Hosting A Massive Student Orgy

If you thought the SEC was just a dominant force in college football and something that lets wealthy people get away with ripping off the rest of us, then you’ve never heard of the University of Toronto’s Sexual Education Centre, which has just become my favorite SEC on this planet. Why? Because it is hosting what is essentially one giant open invitation for an orgy for UT students next Monday.

Damn, Canada. Why you gotta be so cool?

The University of Toronto Sexual Education Centre (SEC) is kicking off its annual Sexual Awareness Week next Monday at Oasis Aqua Lounge, a downtown club that bills itself as a water-themed adult playground, where swingers are welcome and sex is allowed everywhere but the hot tub. “U of T is holding an orgy, and you’re invited! You just need your student ID” one Reddit user posted in a University of Waterloo forum. (Via the Toronto Star)

The group’s “mission” is apparently to “foster a sex-positive attitude in the greater U of T area”, but this just sounds like one of the most diabolical plots for a student government official to get his freak on. Hey, I’m not judging anyone. Lord knows it’s better than the old begging-until-I-cry trick that used to work for me 2% of the time.

But before you go booking your tickets to Toronto for this insane orgy, please know that it’s not an orgy. Right, winking giraffe?

“Our executive director made it very clear that this is not an orgy, we’re not funding an orgy,” says external education and outreach co-ordinator Dylan Tower, 22, as he sits inside the sixth-floor office of SEC. “People are allowed to have sex on premise … there is not any type of ‘You should be having sex when you’re here.’ It’s very much, come and enjoy the space, there’s no prodding or pushing in that direction.”

To be perfectly clear – this is not an orgy. Sure, you can have all the sex you want in every position imaginable with every person present in a heaping pile of naked bodies, but this is not an orgy. And of course, as with any time that college students just want to let loose, party and be wild, you know that the administration Gestapo is goose-stepping down to the Oasis Aqua Lounge to shut this “non-orgy” down. OR ARE THEY???

“The University will not attempt to censor, control or interfere with any group on the basis of its philosophy, beliefs, interests or opinions expressed, unless and until these lead to activities which are illegal or which infringe the rights and freedoms.”

And now, here’s an exclusive picture of what this non-orgy orgy will look like…