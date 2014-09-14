The World’s Most Clueless Fan Brought A ‘Switch’ To A Vikings Tailgate

Hello everyone, good afternoon, welcome to another Sunday of NFL football. It’s been a rough week folks, there’s been a plethora of off-the-field issues you may have heard about. Thankfully, it can’t get any worse, right?
Nope, I lied.
Here’s the world’s biggest a$$hole wearing an Adrian Peterson jersey and carrying a switch at a Vikings tailgate.
(A switch is a flexible branch, often used as punishment from parents. Adrian Peterson used one on his son.)
Why are people so dumb? Why are sports fans so obtuse?
