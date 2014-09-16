This Is What Giancarlo Stanton’s Face Looks Like After Getting Hit With A Fastball

On September 11th, Giancarlo Stanton took a vicious fastball to the face from Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers. You’ve likely seen the gruesome video which is about as cringeworthy as it comes. Today on Instagram, Stanton posted an update on his condition and OMG, WHY IS HIS FACE CROOKED?!
That awkward moment when Giancarlo Stanton became a member of the Lollipop Guild from The Wizard of Oz.
But seriously, get better soon Giancarlo, the game needs you.
Now he’ll never forget 9/11.
+1
I would get carpal tunnel before I could type enough HAs
This is what happens when you fuck a stranger in the ass!!!! or find a stranger in the Alps.
“Dude….. the fuck happened to your face?” – One of Mike Stanton’s friends
Not to be unsympathetic, but when did “duck” or “turn your head” fall out of fashion? As a pro, shouldn’t you notice the ball is not over the plate and instead in your face?
He sold out on swinging. If it was a strike, he probably would have hit a 500 foot dinger… But it wasn’t a strike.
You aren’t being unsympathetic, you are just an idiot, or an asshole. Batters have less than a quarter second to swing or move if needed, and a pitch that high, and that inside, will never happen on a regular basis, so it’s not something they are expecting, which adds more of a ‘holy shit’ factor.
I am assuming you aren’t familiar with standing in the box against a guy throwing a baseball at you at 100mph. Please correct me if I am incorrect.
Watch Rockies pitcher get hit in the face with a line drive. Not exactly like a bean ball but as you should be able to see, the ball moves pretty quick.
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks J. You are an informative gentleman. Or, at least informative.
Barney’s movie has heart, but Fastball to the Face has a fastball to the face.
It’s five days later, man! Shit, it took me well over a week to lose swelling in my ankle after getting hit before.
Do we still have to pay him $150 million?
-Jeff Loria, probably.
So? Get stitched up and get back on the ice.
P*ssy.
The Red Sox are offering 2 cases of Sam Adams Octoberfest and 3 gallons of clam chowder for Stanton’s missing teeth.
Thats some damage for an 88MPH pitch… Had that thing had a flux capacitor we could have talked about this next week, or last week, or 1965…..
War Machine really pulled a number on this guy.