This Is What Giancarlo Stanton’s Face Looks Like After Getting Hit With A Fastball

#Miami Marlins
Senior Editor
09.16.14 16 Comments

On September 11th, Giancarlo Stanton took a vicious fastball to the face from Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers. You’ve likely seen the gruesome video which is about as cringeworthy as it comes. Today on Instagram, Stanton posted an update on his condition and OMG, WHY IS HIS FACE CROOKED?!

That awkward moment when Giancarlo Stanton became a member of the Lollipop Guild from The Wizard of Oz.

But seriously, get better soon Giancarlo, the game needs you.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Marlins
TAGSGIANCARLO STANTONhit by pitchMIAMI MARLINS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP