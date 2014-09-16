This Is What Giancarlo Stanton’s Face Looks Like After Getting Hit With A Fastball

On September 11th, Giancarlo Stanton took a vicious fastball to the face from Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers. You’ve likely seen the gruesome video which is about as cringeworthy as it comes. Today on Instagram, Stanton posted an update on his condition and OMG, WHY IS HIS FACE CROOKED?!

That awkward moment when Giancarlo Stanton became a member of the Lollipop Guild from The Wizard of Oz.

But seriously, get better soon Giancarlo, the game needs you.