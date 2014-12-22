This Is What Happens When You Headbutt Someone Without A Helmet

Senior Editor
12.22.14 2 Comments

There’s a bowl game in Miami this afternoon between Memphis and BYU. Let’s pause for a moment to let that sink. Let’s pause because someone that it was a good idea to play a bowl game in the middle of the afternoon on December 22nd.

/five minutes later

Ok. Now that we’re recovered from that stupidity, here’s Memphis tight end Alan Cross headbutting someone without his helmet. So we’re up to two stupid things.

[BroBible]

