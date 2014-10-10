This Is What It Looks Like When Two Really Tall People Stand Next To Each Other

Shaquille O’Neal is 7’1″, he’s very tall. Yao Ming is 7’6″, he’s also very tall. These two very tall gentlemen stood next to each other.
That awkward moment when Shaq looked like Kevin Hart.
Shaquille O’Neal is 7’1″, he’s very tall. Yao Ming is 7’6″, he’s also very tall. These two very tall gentlemen stood next to each other.
Yao says he's 7 feet 4 I think he's 7 foot 8
A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on
That awkward moment when Shaq looked like Kevin Hart.
Can someone explain the peace sign in pictures thing?
So it’s like Ricky Bobby then…oh ok.
Still look like a couple nerds tho.
There is more than a 5 inch gap between their heads.. either we have a perspective issue, or someone is lying about their height.
Yao wears lifts in his shoes.
[31.media.tumblr.com]
[l2.yimg.com]