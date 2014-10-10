This Is What It Looks Like When Two Really Tall People Stand Next To Each Other

10.10.14

Shaquille O’Neal is 7’1″, he’s very tall. Yao Ming is 7’6″, he’s also very tall. These two very tall gentlemen stood next to each other.

Yao says he's 7 feet 4 I think he's 7 foot 8

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

That awkward moment when Shaq looked like Kevin Hart.

