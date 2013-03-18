This Is Why Skydiving Is Stupid And Nobody Should Ever Try It

Every few years, a friend of mine will have a “milestone” birthday, which is another way for people to say, “Hey, I’m older than 30 and would like you to pretend like birthdays still matter”, and without fail there is always one guy who wants to go skydiving. Now, I have never accepted an invitation to do this, because I have a short list of things that I would not like to do, including:
- Wrestle alligators
- Be shot
- Go to prison
- Jump out of an airplane that is in the sky, high above the very hard ground
And there are a few others, but they’re much more graphic and will give people nightmares. But that last one – jumping out of an airplane – is a good one because whenever I tell people that I don’t want to try skydiving, someone always responds, “Don’t be a sissy, bro.” Yesterday, though, a 51-year old man in California helped prove why I am fine with being called a sissy.
Craig Stapleton, 51, went skydiving Sunday with a friend and attempted a flag-release stunt in which the parachutes land on the ground with a flag landing straight up on a lanyard, according to ABC News.
He jumped from about 8,000 feet and plummeted toward Earth. His speed was off from his partner, Katie Hanson, though. He said his foot flung up and he dragged his equipment through the riser group, causing the parachute to malfunction.
“I felt like nothing was going right here. I knew I was going to die,” he said. “I thought, ‘If I live through this, I’ll have months of rehab, hospitals … nothing fun again.'” (Via KSL News)
Amazingly, Stapleton only suffered a dislocated shoulder after he landed in a vineyard. Meanwhile, you could ask me to stand on top of a chair and I’ll probably fall into the ocean and be eaten by a giant squid. Or worse:
Ashley –
The way in which you titled your post was a little silly – and here is why: you have NO VALIDITY to what you are saying and NOTHING FACTUAL to back it up with it; you are calling something “stupid” and saying that “nobody should ever try it” … when in fact, you know absolutely NOTHING about it – so here is a little bit of information for you.
Our sport is incredibly safe -and the most dangerous thing you do on the day of your jump, is DRIVE to the drop zone (that is a statistical fact). I’m not saying you should go jump out of a plane- it’s not for everyone – but it is for a lot of us. And we love it – we live for it – and when I see someone make such an inane comment and post I feel the need to set things straight. So – please read the following carefully. These are FACTS.
The sport of skydiving continues to improve its safety record. In 2012, USPA (United States Parachute Association) recorded 19 (NINETEEN) fatal skydiving accidents in the U.S. out of roughly 3.1 MILLION jumps. That’s 0.006 fatalities per 1,000 jumps—nearly the lowest rate in the sport’s history.
TANDEM skydiving (the kind YOU would be doing – you would have to, because you have never jumped before) has an even better safety record, with less than 0.003 student fatalities per 1,000 tandem jumps over the past decade. According to the National Safety Council, a person is much more likely to be killed getting struck by lightning or stung by a bee.
So, watch out for lightning and bees Ashley. And definitely don’t trust the very experienced D-Licensed PRO rated Tandem Masters with 15,000+ skydives that get hooked up to people they don’t even know every day, 10 to 15 times a day; a tandem skydive is a glorified amusement park ride – and I watch it all day every day from March-November. All I see are people having the time of their lives… I have seen people not want to get out of planes, then decide to do so and are glad they did. But I’ve never seen anyone hurt.
Either way – it’s a personal choice – so please try to refrain from calling it “stupid” and saying that “nobody should ever try it”; honestly – it just makes YOU seem INCREDIBLY misinformed – at the least.
@knastymike- I believe you meant that someone really packed her chute
Hey the guy lived though…
…Still ain’t doing that shit.
@ Troy- I can’t stand ignorance….and she was pretty ignorant. @ Aaron-yes- he did- didnt even break a bone- that’s what a good PLF can do for you ( and a ton of luck, granted) BUT–Bet ya you’re wrong… just as mutch as I’d bet you’ve either never jumped or only done 1 Tandem. ( I’m going w/no jump, or possibly you were one of the very few who didn’t like it.
And if y’all want to see a Flag Demo Jump/Malfunction (thanks to my friend JL for video)– then at LEAST watch it done right:
Hi SkydiverChick. Thanks for logging and making a comment about my post that you disagreed with. It is clear that you are unfamiliar with the site, and therefore the style of writing that we try to deliver here. This is a humor site. We write things in a playful manner, and almost everything is written tongue-in-cheek. I am sorry that you think that we have a serious vendetta against your beloved skydiving, and I wish you the best of luck in all of your future jumps. In the meantime, please stop taking the Internet so seriously.
“… and she was pretty ignorant.”
Well. Played.
Falling isn’t a sport
Careful. Skydiving and humor aren’t compatible.
Oh, I wasn’t being humorous. It isn’t a sport.
Point taken :) I don’t think you have any sort of “vendetta” against skydiving, though lmao … although I DO think you should stop assuming what people are thinking and/ or taking from the internet because of the way that YOU interpret their posts. I felt the need to post what I did so that if someone ELSE hits on what I did on google, also not knowing what the site is about, they will get good, REAL, factual information, which, I felt was needed. I also have a bit of a sarcastic sense of humor… which sometimes goes over peoples’ heads… so maybe you missed out on some of it; but I DO appreciate you letting me know about the site, however – Facebook is about all I can handle for social media sites. But again, I am not beyond the humor – bob loblaw TOTALLY deserves a Bluth frozen banana for his response – that was fckn hysterical. I just wanted to get information about skydiving out there for people who didn’t know any better- humor site or not. In the meantime, again, I suggest you stop assuming what other people are taking from the internet because of the way you interpret their posts. :) AND – I really suggest you watch the above video if you want to see the same kind of jump w/ a malfunction…… done the right way – it’s pretty badass. Thank you for your well wishes in my jumps, I wish you well in all of your posting endevors – it must be quite exciting. :)
I want to make love to you.
@ mrejr8234: of course it’s a sport. It’s only a game unless you can die doing it. ;)
I’m not sure how the HTML works on this site….. but I’ll give it a shot and then I will call it a day with the site.And skydivers are about the funniest people I know. I am pretty sure bob loblaw is one for the way he posted – and like I said – his post was hysterical. Now, watch and learn children.
@ Stinky Pete: thank you sir.
@ Troy – sorry – I read your post wrong – you have the right to never ever go near a drop zone. Ever. I’m honestly not serious very much – however, I do take my sport seriously and wanted the facts out. :)
@bob loblaw: blue skies and Bluth frozen bananas to you. Loved your post.
@ Burnsy/Ashley – whomever you are – you have the right to remain behind your computer forever and ever posting inane comments and “trying to be humorous” Good luck.
What the hell is going on in this comment section?
Ashley, I completely agree with you. First let me say to all the people who may read my comment, if your spouse does not want you to skydive, please do not do it. If you have any consideration and love for his or her feelings, you will respect his or her fears for your life. Second, notice what the man said in the video. When he thought he was going to die, he was very sorry for all the people that he was going to hurt by dying from this stupid activity. However, he is going to continue to do it. His logic is completely flawed and blinded by his desire for the adrenaline rush.