This Kid Tried To Dunk In Front Of The Whole Goddamn School And Embarrassed Himself In The Process

I’ve watched this more than times than any human being should watch a person faceplanting on a dunk. It’s that funny. Sure, I hope this kid from Morehead State’s o.k. I hope he doesn’t have a concussion or anything. But let’s be honest, it’s his massive ego that took the biggest hit.

