This Fighter’s Spinning Backfist Made Her Opponent Hit The Mat Like A Ton Of Bricks

#MMA
11.12.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Recently, at something called Blackout FC 26, amateur fighters Jessica Middleton and Holly Torrez threw down. The first round was a slug fest, with both fighters getting bloody. However, Middelton tipped her hand and showed a great affinity for spinning backfists, throwing four in the opening three minutes.

The second round sees Middelton land another spinning back fist, only this one is FACE DESTROYING (Though not quite as loud as that head kick a while back). Torrez drops like a felled tree and the fight is stopped twenty-five seconds into the second round. Looks like someone needs to update that compilation of spinning attacks video

I believe that is known as absolutely SICK NASTY

